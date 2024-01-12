Travis Barker dated like a true rock star in his younger days while tying the knot three times.

When it comes to what he looks for in a relationship, the Blink-182 drummer said in March 2021, “I also really like missing someone and cherishing the time that I spent with them instead of every day being with them — especially the beginning of the relationship,” adding, “I think missing someone is so important.”

During his wedding vows to Kourtney Kardashian, Travis revealed how he was scared to get into a relationship and might lose her as a friend. “I think for a while I just told myself to be thankful I have someone so special in my life. But I also knew if we were ever together then something more powerful than we had ever experienced would happen.”

Scroll down for Travis’ dating and marriage history.