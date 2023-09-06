Kourtney Kardashian broke her silence after undergoing emergency fetal surgery on her unborn child as husband Travis Barker rushed home from Europe amid Blink-182’s world tour.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” Kourtney, 44, shared via Instagram on Wednesday, September 6, alongside a photo from her hospital bed. “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.”

She continued, “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

Kourtney Kardashian/ Instagram

What Is Fetal Surgery?

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Fetal surgery is a procedure performed on an unborn baby (fetus) in the uterus (in utero) to help improve the long-term outcome of children with specific birth defects.” Fetal surgery can be necessary to correct a number of possible birth defects and “early intervention can have better results than surgery after delivery.”

What Happened to Kourtney Kardashian?

While the nature of Kourtney’s medical emergency is unclear, Travis’ band, Blink-182, announced the news on Friday, September 1, that they would be postponing upcoming European tour stops as the drummer, 47, flew home to deal with an “urgent family matter.”

“Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available,” the band announced on their Instagram Story. Travis and his band are currently scheduled to resume their tour in Antwerpen, Germany, on Friday, September 8.

Kourtney and Travis were seen exiting a Los Angeles medical center on September 2 before it was revealed that the Poosh founder was at the center of the “family matter,” after believing she was in early labor.

The couple – who tied the knot in May 2022 – are currently expecting their first child together. Revealing that Kourtney is pregnant with a baby boy during a gender reveal party in June. Kourt is already a mother to children Mason, Penelope and Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis shares son Landon and daughter Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He also helped raise Shanna’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya.