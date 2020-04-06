Care to spare a million or two, Kourtney Kardashian? The Poosh.com founder, 40, may be the most humble of the Kardashian clan, but that doesn’t mean the mother of three isn’t stacking some serious dough. The eldest of siblings Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie has garnered her fair share of the empire, and her net worth has steadily increased since the rise of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. So, how much does she make? As of 2020, Kourt is worth an estimated … drumroll, please … $45 million.

Continue reading to get the low-down on how the reality babe earns a living.

What’s Kourtney’s net worth?

Kourt’s wealth mostly comes from her KUWTK salary, appearances and endorsement deals on social media. To put her $45 million in perspective, Kourt’s net worth was estimated at $20 million just four years ago in 2016, according to Forbes.

Where’s the money coming from?

Television

The biggest contributor to Kourt’s wealth is the small screen. Her television appearances account for more than 67 percent of all her earnings. Obviously, most of these earnings come from her appearance on KUWTK, which reportedly pays her $4.5 million per season, Celebrity Net Worth states.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The brunette beauty has also earned big bucks from shows Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami, Kourtney & Kim Take New York, Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons and Khloé & Lamar. Appearances on other television shows have added an estimated $2 million to her wallet.

That said, Kim recently revealed her big sis would be taking some time away from the family’s hit show after the two got into a physical fight.

“We were going through it, and she’s made the decision to take time off now, and I think she really needs it,” Kim, 39, told Jimmy Fallon on March 30. “I think that’ll be so much better for her.”

Merchandise and Endorsements

Kourtney managed to pull in $10 million from the sales of Kardashian merchandise, namely their clothing and makeup brands — DASH boutique collection and Kardashian Kollection.

The brunette beauty has also cashed in over $5 million from her endorsement deals, which you’d mostly see advertised on her personal Instagram account. Her endorsement deals include SearsStyle, FitTea, PerfectSkin and Manuka Doctor. Kourtney’s also endorsed a waist trainer from the brand Waist Gang Societ, and in 2017, Kourtney launched her first solo fashion line as part of a collaboration with the site PrettyLittleThing. In 2018, she released a makeup collection for Kylie Cosmetics named Kourt x Kylie.

It’s recently become a challenge to decipher some of her potential endorsements, as she will promote different products/brands but fail to add “#ad” in the caption. The family has previously come under fire for such deceptive social media posts.

Her latest business endeavor is a health and wellness brand, Poosh, which she’s wildly passionate about. However, while she’s still uber-successful, money isn’t something that’s been a priority for Kourtney.

“The biggest thing that my dad always told us was just that money doesn’t buy happiness,” she previously said. “He would drill that into our heads.”

You go, Kourt! Mason, Penelope and Reign are lucky kiddos.

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!