Christine Brown will no longer be selling clothes through her LuLaRoe business, In Touch can exclusively confirm. She broke the news to fans in a Wednesday, May 31, announcement via a LuLaRoe dedicated Facebook group.

“I’m closing my LuLaRoe business. Thank you so much everyone for all the fun lives and your support,” the Sister Wives star, 51, began

“You can still buy super comfortable and cute clothes with Mykelti,” she continued, referring to her 26-year-old daughter whom she shares with ex-husband Kody Brown. “Her group is Mykelti’s Whimsical Boutique. She is incredibly entertaining and loves lives as well,” referring to the chatty Facebook Live sessions Christine would do with members of her LulaRoe business.

Christine let fans know she will still be joining them in live chats, writing, “I LOVE our lives and want to start cooking with you again,” asking, “What are some other fun lives we could have?”

The TLC star’s LuLaRoe profile and customer registration page is still up as of publication. It reads, “I love selling clothes in a fun, enjoyable environment where people smile and have a great time finding clothes that make them feel good from the comfort of their own home!!”