Christine Brown Announces She’s Closing LuLaRoe Business: What’s Next for ‘Sister Wives’ Star?
Christine Brown will no longer be selling clothes through her LuLaRoe business, In Touch can exclusively confirm. She broke the news to fans in a Wednesday, May 31, announcement via a LuLaRoe dedicated Facebook group.
“I’m closing my LuLaRoe business. Thank you so much everyone for all the fun lives and your support,” the Sister Wives star, 51, began
“You can still buy super comfortable and cute clothes with Mykelti,” she continued, referring to her 26-year-old daughter whom she shares with ex-husband Kody Brown. “Her group is Mykelti’s Whimsical Boutique. She is incredibly entertaining and loves lives as well,” referring to the chatty Facebook Live sessions Christine would do with members of her LulaRoe business.
Christine let fans know she will still be joining them in live chats, writing, “I LOVE our lives and want to start cooking with you again,” asking, “What are some other fun lives we could have?”
The TLC star’s LuLaRoe profile and customer registration page is still up as of publication. It reads, “I love selling clothes in a fun, enjoyable environment where people smile and have a great time finding clothes that make them feel good from the comfort of their own home!!”
“I’m blessed by working at home with a great team and when my girls help me it’s always a little crazy,” she added.
Christine wasn’t the only Sister Wife to work for LuLaRoe, a multi-level marketing company founded in 2012. Meri Brown started working as ambassador for the company in 2016.
In addition to LuLaRoe, the reality personality has been working hard on her Secret to Self-Care drink business with Sister Wives costar and close friend Janelle Brown. Christine revealed in an October 2022 Instagram post that the beverage was the secret to her weight loss, which she has documented on social media throughout her time in the public eye.
“My PINK DRINK called Slim Hunger Control has been a game changer in controlling my cravings, suppressing my appetite, and helping me balance my blood sugar so weight loss isn’t a struggle!” she wrote. “Active and Metaburn also give me that boost of energy and burn that stubborn belly fat!”
“I get asked quite often – how did you lose all your weight? This little drink right here with a few others,” Christine wrote in a May 18, 2023, Instagram post showing her pink drink.
“Google gut health and weight loss – you will see how it’s ALL connected. It’s pretty fascinating, actually. So, I jumped on board and have been consistent since. I choose these products because they get to the root of the issue, aka gut health equals weight loss and better living,” she continued, adding, “Message me if you want, and I’ll personally help you get started!”
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.