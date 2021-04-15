Kody Brown is at his wits’ end amid drama with spouses Meri, Christine, Janelle and Robyn Brown in a new teaser for the season 15 finale of Sister Wives.

“We have spent our whole life trying to build a one-family culture. This could tear that apart,” Janelle, 51, says in a confessional before confronting Kody, 52, with some of her concerns. “I’m worried about my sanity and our relationship,” she tells him.

In the next scene, Christine, 48, has tears in her eyes and admits she wants to move back to Utah after their relocation to Flagstaff, Arizona.

TLC

“I am in polygamy hell! I can’t take it anymore,” Kody declares. As the issues reach a boiling point, Christine confesses she is unsure about staying with him. Meri, 50, is also feeling the pressure in her own strained connection with Kody.

During the April 4 episode, Kody and Meri’s struggles were highlighted as they reached a 30-year milestone in their union. “Here we are, celebrating our non-anniversary because we’re not a couple, but we’re a family,” she told him while they were driving together. “You and I have not been out together since last year’s anniversary, which is fine. It is it what it is.”

The father of 18 explained that he was still guarded when it came to their relationship following her catfish drama and their other disagreements. “She wants to be loved romantically, then there has to be a spark from that. From that, she will receive romance, love, a full marriage and a sexual relationship,” Kody said.

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

“My discussion with Meri right now isn’t about me telling Meri that she has to have a divorce with me, that she has to leave,” he continued, revealing he had no desire to give her an ultimatum. “I’m not doing that. I will never do that. My faith doesn’t allow me to. My conscience doesn’t allow me to … I’m like, ‘I’m finally out of the anger phase, I’m finally out of the bitterness now how are we gonna do this right?'”

After the episode aired, Robyn, 42, took to Twitter and sounded off about the pair’s hardships. “Out of respect for Meri and Kody, I don’t want to comment on their relationship. All I want to say is I support them both and I pray for them to figure out their issues,” she wrote, later posting, “It is so hard to see where Kody is at right now, but I know we all need to do better and work harder on our relationships with each other.”

The two-hour Sister Wives season finale airs Sunday on TLC at 9/8 c.