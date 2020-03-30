Been there, done that. The stars of Sister Wives will not be returning to Utah since the state decriminalized polygamy on Sunday, March 29. Patriarch Kody Brown took to Twitter to discuss if the changed legislation would impact his family.

“Too late,” the 51-year-old wrote on Sunday, March 29. “Utah lost us. We miss all of you. We will continue to miss you. Now we have a new home in the Free State of Arizona.”

Fans may remember Kody and his wives first started their journey in Utah before they fled to Las Vegas in 2011 since the practice of bigamy was considered a felony in the state. At the time, the dad had filed a complaint against the governor of Utah. “There are tens of thousands of plural families in Utah and other states. We are one of those families,” he began in a statement to the state legislature. “We only wish to live our private lives according to our beliefs … it has already been a long struggle for my family and other plural families to end the stereotypes and unfair treatment given consensual polygamy.”

Originally, Kody had planned to help in the changing of legislation in Utah so his family could return home, although he decided to change gears and move to Flagstaff, Arizona instead.

Once the news of the decriminalized was announced, Kody’s second wife, Janelle Brown, took to Instagram to celebrate.“Happy news! After passing through the state legislature almost unanimously, religious polygamy is no longer a felony,” the 50-year-old wrote on a screenshot of a news article. “This does not mean bigamy is allowed. People who are committing other crimes such as child abuse and fraud will still be prosecuted just like anyone else committing those crimes is. This is a monumental step.”

In the comments, fans of the family were elated to hear the announcement. “Wonderful news! It’s the little victories that lead to the big ones. Equality for all!” one user commented. “It’s about time! Congratulations on the good news,” another added. “That’s awesome! Happiness and love should not ever have any type of limitations,” a third chimed in with three red heart emojis. Happy to hear the Browns are free to be who they are in the state of Utah, if they ever decide to return in the future.