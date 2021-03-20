It works for her! Sister Wives star Christine Brown revealed what she believes is the main perk of her polygamous marriage to husband Kody Brown.

“I’ve never been a monogamous [person], never. So, I mean, it’s so out there and beyond my understanding to have a guy around every night,” Christine, 48, told Us Weekly in an interview published on Friday, March 19. “I felt, like, it would cramp my style a lot because I’ve never had that as soon as Kody and I married. I was the third wife. And so, I really liked the independence that I have and I love the freedom that I have. I love that I can just have those evenings where I’m wearing the grossest most comfortable clothes ever and I’m just, you know, curled up on the couch with the girls, eating popcorn and playing games or something. … I feel bad whenever I say things like that — really bad.”

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

The Arizona resident added, “That’s the deal. I don’t have a guy around all the time. I have so much freedom if I’m, like, ‘Oh, my gosh, [to] the girls — we’ve got to go to Sedona for the day.’ We just go to Sedona for the day. We stay in our car right now, mind you, but we go on these beautiful drives and we have adventures. Oh, my gosh, there would always be someone else I’d have to talk to about it [in a more traditional relationship].”

Christine admitted that being in a monogamous marriage “seems like a lot of work” while sharing what she thinks is the “hard part” about being one out of four wives. “I do have to do repairs myself. Like, if a fridge breaks down, I have to call the appliance guy,” she said. “But I think after a while, you just get used to it.”

Christine and Kody, 52, married in a spiritual wedding ceremony in March 1994 and the couple shares six children together — Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 24, Paedon, 22, Gwendlyn, 19, Ysabel, 17, and Truely, 10. At the time, Kody was already legally married to his first wife, Meri Brown, and also in a spiritual union with second wife Janelle Brown. A decade later, Kody spiritually married his fourth wife, Robyn Brown.

While there may be upsides to plural marriage, the Brown family had documented the struggles they’ve been facing on season 15 of their hit TLC reality TV series. Robyn, 42, and Christine got candid about their own interpersonal conflict over the years.

Shutterstock; Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

“There’s times when we have gotten along really well, and there’s times that plural marriage has reared its ugly head and jealousy kind of reigns,” Robyn said about her relationship with Christine. “And so, sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s not so great, and we just kind of go with the flow with that.”