Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, requested “sole” custody of their kids amid their divorce, In Touch can confirm.

According to the divorce petition filed by Kroy, 37, on May 8, 2023, he stated that their children are currently in his care. The retired NFL player is seeking temporary and permanent sole and physical custody, while he is also asking Kim, 44, for child support.

The former couple welcomed their first child together, KJ, in May 2011. After they got married in November 2011, Kim gave birth to their son Kash in 2012, and twins Kaia and Kane in 2013.

Additionally, Kroy adopted Kim’s daughters Brielle and Ariana, whom she shares with a previous partner, in 2013.

Also in the divorce filing, Kroy stated that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Their divorce comes after Kim and Kroy faced several financial issues. In October 2022, In Touch confirmed that they were facing foreclosure on their Alpharetta, Georgia, mansion after they failed to pay back $300,000 on the property.

Then in March 2023, In Touch confirmed that the property was going to be sold at auction “to the highest bidder for cash” with the Fulton County courthouse and Truist Bank overseeing the sale. However, the property was reportedly taken off auction in February without an explanation.

On the same day that Kroy filed for divorce, TMZ reported that the pair owed $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties to the IRS from 2013, 2017 and 2018. Additionally, Kim and Kroy reportedly owe $15,000 to the state of Georgia for unpaid taxes from 2018, according to the outlet.

On May 9, Kroy seemingly threw shade at Kim when he changed his Instagram bio to include the sentence, “My ring meant a thing.” The addition is apparently referencing his wedding band.

Kroy’s bio also notes that he’s a “Husband. Father to six perfect munchkins. Athlete.” The Bravo personality added, “You can Google me and see I wasn’t tardy for that party,” referring to him and Kim’s past reality show Don’t Be Tardy, which began with their wedding ceremony on November 11, 2011.

Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock

Despite changing his Instagram bio, neither Kim nor Kroy have publicly spoken out about their divorce. They have also both kept their photos with each other up on their separate Instagram accounts.

However, the last photo Kroy posted with his estranged wife was in November 2017.