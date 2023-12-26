Despite their divorce drama, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann seemingly came together for the holidays and reportedly sold personal items online to be able to afford Christmas gifts for their children.

Kim, 45, and Kroy, 38 — who are facing major financial woes, including mounting lawsuits over unpaid credit card bills – put their “heightened drama” behind them to make sure their kids “didn’t go without gifts this year,” according to TMZ.

It is unclear what Kim and Kroy purchased for their kids as the famous family posted no photos from the gift exchange. The former NFL player did share a snap posing with their four preteen kids, Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 10, in front of a Christmas tree, adding that he was missing both of his adoptive daughters, Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann.

“Merry Christmas from the Biermann’s!! (-2 😢),” Kroy captioned a festive picture on Monday, December 25. “I didn’t get a picture of the family enjoying @arianabiermann‘s church service and I had this taken after @briellebiermann and Billy had departed in the direction of their car as we were almost outside from our service. I couldn’t be a more proud father of you 2 and the littles! Got to do better at remembering to capture more pictures.”

Earlier this month, Kim created an Instagram account to sell luxury items that previously belonged to her and Kroy. Kim listed many of the retired athlete’s former belongings, including an almost-new set of Louis Vuitton luggage. “This was all only carried one time,” she wrote in the description on December 16. “Excellent condition, like I said, he carried it one time on the road to one of his football games.”

Along with the suitcase, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum also shared posts about Kroy’s designer shoes that were for sale, as well as several of her wigs and handbags.

While Kroy’s involvement in the endeavor wasn’t clear, Kim had the support of her daughter Brielle, 26, as she promoted the account via her own Instagram Stories. “My mom created an Insta with stuff she’s selling!! Check it out !!” Brielle wrote on a post shared on December 16.

Kim and Kroy have had quite a year when it came to their finances. In February, In Touch confirmed their Alpharetta, Georgia mansion was up for foreclosure. While they were able to save their home for a few months, the drama continued when Kroy filed for divorce from Kim in May. However, they briefly reconciled in July when Kim filed documents asking a judge to dismiss the divorce filing.

Kroy filed for divorce a second time a month later and stated that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” Kroy requested sole legal and physical custody of their four minor kids, while he also asked that Kim pay child support and alimony.

The pair have continued to make shocking claims about each other, though their drama recently ignited after body cam footage from a November 20 incident was released. Authorities got involved when one of their children called the police to report a “verbal domestic disturbance,” according to a police report obtained by In Touch.

Kroy shouted in the footage, “There’s no money, there’s no house. We’re getting divorced one day and not the next.” He went on to accuse Kim of being unfaithful and claimed that she was “f–king other men.”

The Bravo alum eventually denied the allegations when she broke her silence in a statement issued to Celebuzz on December 15. “The comments made in the body cam footage from Kroy who is obviously enraged are untrue,” Kim said. “I vehemently deny any allegation that I have been unfaithful to Kroy at any point in our 12-year marriage. Any claim to the contrary is downright false, baseless and slanderous. I have tried not to speak on these hurtful allegations but I am at a breaking point with this and I will not stay silent while my character is being assassinated.”