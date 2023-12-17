Kim Zolciak made a statement in response to the recently released police body cam footage of her explosive fight with estranged husband, Kroy Biermann. In her message, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum addressed Kroy’s allegation that she’s been “f–king other men.”

“The comments made in the body cam footage from Kroy who is obviously enraged are untrue,” Kim, 45, told Celebuzz. “I vehemently deny any allegation that I have been unfaithful to Kroy at any point in our 12-year marriage. Any claim to the contrary is downright false, baseless and slanderous. I have tried not to speak on these hurtful allegations but I am at a breaking point with this and I will not stay silent while my character is being assassinated.”

The body cam footage from the November 20 fight was taken after one of Kim and Kroy’s children called police about a “verbal domestic disturbance,” according to a police report obtained by In Touch. During the fight, Kroy, 38, screamed, “It’s nothing but an act. It’s all bulls–t. Everything she does. There’s no money, there’s no house. We’re getting divorced one day and not the next.”

The estranged couple’s relationship has been through many ups and downs over the last several months, with Kroy first filing for divorce in May. The paperwork was dismissed, but the former NFL star filed for divorce again in August and requested sole legal and physical custody of the pair’s four minor children: KJ, 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 10. Kim requested primary physical custody and joint legal custody when she filed her response paperwork in October.

However, amid the apparent separation, Kim and Kroy celebrated their 12-year wedding anniversary on November 11. She also added his last name back to her Instagram account after the anniversary dinner.

During the November 20 fight, Kim told a police officer, “I just want to get divorced,” as seen in the body cam footage obtained by In Touch. She added, “I just want it to be over. He wouldn’t let me leave this morning. He jumped in front of my car. He’s blocking me from leaving.”

An officer at the scene said that Kroy was “verbally combative,” according to the police report. The body cam footage showed him yelling, “Calm down when I don’t have a f–king life? I don’t have someone who will f–king listen to me! Oh, calm down? You wanna live this, motherf–ker? You wouldn’t have lasted a year. You wouldn’t have lasted a day in this f–king house!”

Police spoke with the duo’s children at the scene. Per the police report, one child said that Kim and Kroy were “arguing and yelling at each other,” adding, “During the arguments it looked like Kroy may have hit [Kim].” However, the other kids insisted that “the argument never turned physical and they were just yelling at each other.”