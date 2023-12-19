Kroy Biermann seemingly reacted to his estranged wife, Kim Zolciak, selling his designer items amid their messy split and financial woes.

“I see You ALL!” Kroy, 38, wrote alongside a red heart and praying emoji via his Instagram Story on Monday, December 18. He shared the message with his fans just two days after Kim, 45, created an Instagram account to sell items that previously belonged to both of them.

Kim put many of Kroy’s belongings up for sale on the account, including one video that showcased a set of Louis Vuitton luggage. “This was all only carried one time,” she said about the items. “Excellent condition, like I said, he carried it one time on the road to one of his football games.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum also shared posts about Kroy’s luxury shoes that were for sale, as well as several of her wigs and handbags.

While Kroy’s involvement in the sale isn’t currently clear, Kim’s daughter Brielle Biermann showed her support by promoting the account on her Instagram Stories. “My mom created an Insta with stuff she’s selling!! Check it out !!” Brielle, 26, wrote on a post shared on December 16.

The former couple’s financial woes came to light in February when it was revealed that their home was at risk of foreclosure, In Touch confirmed at the time. While they were able to save their home, the drama continued when the retired athlete filed for divorce from Kim in May. However, they briefly reconciled in July when Kim filed documents asking a judge to dismiss the divorce filing.

Despite their best attempts, Kim and Kroy were unable to save their marriage. The Montana native filed for divorce for a second time in August, and stated that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” Kroy requested sole legal and physical custody of their four minor kids, while he also asked that Kim pay child support and alimony.

Before she married Kroy in 2011, Kim welcomed daughters Brielle and Ariana, 22, during previous relationships. Meanwhile, she and Kroy share kids KJ, 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 10. Kroy adopted Brielle and Ariana in 2013.

Both Kim and Kroy have made shocking claims about each other, though their latest drama began when body cam footage from November 20 was released. Cops got involved when one of their children called the police to report a “verbal domestic disturbance,” according to a police report obtained by In Touch.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Kroy shouted in the footage, “There’s no money, there’s no house. We’re getting divorced one day and not the next.” He went on to accuse Kim of being unfaithful and claimed that she was “f–king other men.”

The Bravo alum eventually denied the allegations when she broke her silence in a statement issued to Celebuzz on December 15. “The comments made in the body cam footage from Kroy who is obviously enraged are untrue,” Kim said. “I vehemently deny any allegation that I have been unfaithful to Kroy at any point in our 12-year marriage. Any claim to the contrary is downright false, baseless and slanderous. I have tried not to speak on these hurtful allegations but I am at a breaking point with this and I will not stay silent while my character is being assassinated.”