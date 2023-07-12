Kim Zolciak appeared distressed over a previous altercation with husband Kroy Biermann in new police bodycam footage that took place two months before their reconciliation.

Zolciak, 45, was seen greeting authorities in the footage obtained by RadarOnline on Tuesday, July 11. The video was recorded on May 2, as In Touch previously confirmed that Biermann, 37, called the cops on Kim that evening, but she was the one who met police at the front door.

“Can I step in here?” one officer was heard asking Zolciak in the video, to which the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum replied, “Please. He’s f—king crazy.”

Zolciak then proceeded to walk back into the house as police followed her, and she cried and held her face in her hands as she stepped into another room.

“I can’t keep doing this every day of my life,” Zolciak said while wiping tears from her face. Zolciak later added that she nearly called the cops “a dozen times before” while alleging that Biermann had previously locked her out of their house and took her car keys.

As for the tense argument that evening, Zolciak explained to authorities that Biermann had denied her access to the bathroom because he wanted to shower.

“I deserve to be in this bathroom, [but] he was like, ‘Get out, get out, I want to take a shower,’ but he locked me out, and I can’t get back in,” Zolciak claimed to the authorities, according to the video.

Zolciak then accused Biermann of “screaming in [her] face” after she went down to their basement. In order to prevent Biermann from coming in, Zolciak claimed she “put a chair on the [basement] door with a lock, and he f–king took cutters or something.”

“Something’s wrong with his mind,” Zolciak told police. “Something’s not right.”

The outlet also revealed footage of Biermann telling the authorities that he “might have raised [his] voice” during the dispute.

“I’ve asked her to kindly leave our bedroom so I could shower in privacy because I don’t trust her,” Biermann explained to the cops, per the footage. “She’s refusing to leave. She’s a narcissist, so she’s playing her games.”

The bodycam video was released just four days after Zolciak and Biermann called off their divorce, In Touch confirmed. According to court documents viewed by In Touch, Zolciak filed to have their divorce dismissed on July 7 in Fulton County, Georgia, asking a judge to drop “her complaint for divorce without prejudice.”

The news shocked Bravo fans because Zolciak and Biermann had been duking it out in the public eye since the former football player filed for divorce on May 5. Two days later, Zolciak filed her own paperwork for a contested divorce on May 7, In Touch confirmed. Afterward, both parties made multiple public accusations against each other throughout May and June.

Zolciak and Biermann share children KJ, Kash, Kaia and Kane, in addition to her daughters from a previous relationship, Ariana and Brielle Biermann, whom the NFL alum adopted in 2013.

Though everything initially seemed smooth sailing after recently rekindling their relationship, In Touch confirmed on Tuesday, July 11, that Zolciak and Biermann are now facing a lawsuit after allegedly defaulting on a home loan for their Alpharetta, Georgia, mansion. In Touch previously confirmed that the house faced foreclosure in October 2022 but was taken off the auction block four months later.