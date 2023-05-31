One small step. Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann completed a mandatory parenting class in Fulton County, Georgia, amid her nasty divorce from estranged husband Kroy Biermann, In Touch can confirm.

The reality star, 45, passed a course called Navigating Family Change Seminar on Thursday, May 25, according to a certificate obtained by In Touch. The certificate of completion stated that Kim completed the online version of the four-hour course. According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, there is no record that the former football player has completed the course.

The former couple have been going toe to toe with each other since Kroy,37 filed for divorce on May 8, claiming that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” In the divorce filing, Kroy claimed that their minor children are currently in his care as he sought sole legal and physical custody, while also asking his estranged wife for child support.

However, less than two weeks later, the Don’t Be Tardy alum asked the Superior Court of Fulton County, Georgia, to have her ex tested for drugs. In the paperwork, Kim claimed that she has seen Kroy smoking marijuana and has “serious concerns for the safety and well being” of their four children. In addition, she asked Kroy to submit to a five-panel hair follicle drug screening and to not cut his hair until the screening is complete.

For his part, Kroy accused his estranged wife of exhibiting “troubling behavior” in the months leading up to their split, claiming that she gambled away their money. The father of six filed a “Motion for Psychological Evaluation,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

The retired athlete claimed that Kim acknowledged “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance,” adding that this “compulsion has financially devastated” them. Kroy asked that she be evaluated to “ascertain any underlying mental issues such as depression, anxiety, narcissistic personality disorder, bipolar disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or others that are manifested through respondent’s compulsive gambling and other behaviors indicative of additional addiction issues.”

The exes – who share children Kroy Jr., Kash and fraternal twins Kane and Kaia, as well as her older daughters Brielle and Ariana – faced financial troubles leading up to their split, with In Touch confirming in October 2022 that their Alpharetta, Georgia, mansion was facing foreclosure. They reportedly did not pay back a $300,000 loan that they took out on the home. The house was scheduled to be sold at auction on March 7 but was canceled shortly afterward and taken off the auction block, In Touch previously confirmed.