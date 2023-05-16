Warning signs. Andy Cohen admitted that he has ​had concerns about how Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, ​spend their money.

“There are so many clips of me saying to Kim, ‘I am worried about the way you spend your money. He is not a football player, he is a retired football player,’” Andy, 54, said during the Tuesday, May 16, episode of SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live.”

He added that he told Kim, 44, that she “cannot” continue to spend money and not save.

“Kroy was a retired football player. They didn’t have the football player money coming in anymore,” the Watch What Happens Live host said as he continued to explain his concerns.

Andy said he warned Kim about her financial habits just one week after news broke that she and Kroy, 37, filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage. The former Atlanta Falcons player filed his petition on May 5, while Kim submitted her own paperwork for a contested divorce on May 7, In Touch confirmed at the time. ​Both of their filings were entered electronically into the Fulton County Superior Court system on May 8.

After noting that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” in his filing, Kroy added that their four minor children – KJ, Kash, Kaia and Kane – are presently in his care.

Kroy adopted Kim’s daughters from previous relationships – Brielle and Ariana ​– in 2013.

He asked for temporary and permanent sole legal and physical custody in his filing, as well as child support from his estranged wife. Additionally, the former athlete asked to be “awarded exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession” of their marital home.

Meanwhile, Kim requested alimony, child support and for her legal fees to be paid. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum also asked that her maiden name be restored.

The former couple ended their marriage amid their ongoing financial troubles.

In October 2022, In Touch confirmed that Kim and Kroy failed to pay back a $300,000 loan that they took out on their home in Alpharetta, Georgia. The property later went into foreclosure proceedings and was scheduled to be auctioned off on March 7. However, the pair managed to keep the residence in a last-minute deal made in February.

Their money woes continued to come to light when TMZ reported on May 8 that they owe the IRS $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017 and 2018. Additionally, they owe Georgia $15,000 ​in unpaid taxes for 2018.

While neither Kim nor Kroy have publicly spoken out about their split, an insider told Us Weekly that their financial struggles ultimately ended their marriage.

“The financial burdens have been a strain on their relationship,” the source told the outlet. “Between the tax debt and other financial stresses, it’s been difficult. The tax debt was the straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage.”

Meanwhile, a relationship expert exclusively told In Touch that their split was “no surprise.”

“Even for the most emotionally mature partnership, financial stress will put both parties into a physiological stress response, which then puts them into a self-preserving state of mind that feels like it is ‘me against everyone else,’” Sheridan Ruth, an Integrative Somatic Trauma Therapist,, explained.