Raking it in! Kroy Biermann has a large net worth thanks to his time in the NFL and his reality TV fame with wife Kim Zolciak-Biermann. Keep reading to see how he makes money!

What Is Kroy Biermann’s Net Worth?

Kroy’s net worth is estimated to be about $500,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Combining that with Kim’s estimated net worth of $500,000, the couple, who wed in 2011, makes quite a bit of cash to support their large family.

The athlete is a stepdad to Kim’s oldest two children, daughters Brielle and Ariana, whom he legally adopted in 2013. In addition, Kroy and Kim share Kroy “KJ” Jagger Jr., Kash Kade and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren.

How Does Kroy Biermann Make Money?

The Montana native was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 2008. After playing during the 2014 season with the Georgia-based team, he signed a contract with the Buffalo Bills for one year but was released after one month because of final cuts. He has since remained a free agent and hasn’t signed with a team.

At the peak of his career, Kroy’s salary was $4.2 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, which means he earned as estimated $14 million pre-taxed during his NFL career.

Although Kroy seems to be off the field for good these days, he’s still gainfully employed. He appeared alongside Kim on Real Housewives of Atlanta during the early days of their relationship, and the couple branched off on their own in the Bravo spinoff Don’t Be Tardy. In May 2021, it was announced that their show was canceled after eight seasons.

Curtis Means/Ace Pictures/Shutterstock

While most of the couple’s marriage has been in the public eye, the foundation of their relationship goes back to the basics.

“Whether you’re married on camera or a regular person married, I don’t think there’s any difference,” he told E! News in November 2022. “And I think when things get tough, people don’t want to stay true to their vows and stay true to their partner. They’d rather just say screw it and try it on the next one, but you got to hold true to your promises that you gave that person when you were standing in front of your friends and family.”

Is Kroy and Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s House in Foreclosure?

Rumors began circulating that Kroy and Kim’s Alpharetta, Georgia, mansion is in foreclosure after the couple defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they took out in October 2012. In Touch confirmed that the home will be sold at an auction “to the highest bidder for cash” on March 7 during the Fulton County’s courthouse legal hours of sale.

Truist Bank is overseeing the selling of the property. The house is being sold due to the Bravo couple’s “failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided,” according to the foreclosure notice.

Kim showed off her swimming pool and “favorite” room via her Instagram Stories on February 21, seemingly firing back at speculation about their living situation.

Additionally, Ariana told TMZ on February 22 that the whole situation is a “misunderstanding” and urged fans not to “believe everything you hear.”