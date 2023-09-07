Kim Zolciak joked that her eldest daughter, Brielle Biermann, is helping out financially amid her money woes with her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann.

While talking to fans during an Instagram Live session, Kim, 45, said that Brielle, 26, “paid the electric bill” when she continued to receive questions about her finances.

“You guys, please, yeah. Don’t even — I’m not even acknowledging the bulls–t, so,” she continued in the clip, which was reshared on TikTok.

Kim made light of the situation following months of being in the news amid her financial troubles.

In October 2022, In Touch confirmed that Kim and Kroy’s house was facing foreclosure after the former couple failed to repay a $300,000 loan that they took out on the house. They purchased the Alpharetta, Georgia, property in 2013 after taking out a $1.65 million mortgage. The home was scheduled to be sold at auction to “the highest bidder for cash” in March, though the duo was able to make a last-minute deal to keep the house.

Their money problems continued in May when it was reported that Kim and Kroy, 37, owed $1.1 million in taxes, interest and penalties to the IRS from the years 2013, 2017 and 2018. Additionally, they allegedly owed the state of Georgia $15,000 for the year 2018.

Not only were Kim and Kroy dealing with financial woes, but they also hit a rough patch in their marriage and filed for divorce in May. They went on to make several public accusations against each other, including that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has a gambling problem. Kim even admitted to “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance” and the “compulsion has financially devastated” the couple, according to the legal documents.

Despite their nasty split, they seemingly worked through their issues and called off the divorce in July.

However, the Don’t Be Tardy stars’ reconciliation didn’t last long. Kroy filed for divorce for a second time in August. The retired athlete stated that their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” while he requested sole legal and physical custody of their four minor kids, K.J., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. After Kroy and Kim tied the knot in 2011, he legally adopted her daughters Brielle and Ariana Biermann, whom she shares with past partners, in 2013.

In addition to asking for child support and alimony, Kroy also asked for exclusive use of his and Kim’s home.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

One week after their second divorce filing, the Montana native filed documents on August 31 requesting an emergency hearing to authorize selling the home.

In the paperwork filed with the Fulton County, Georgia, Superior Court, he asked that the “marital residence be “sold immediately and the proceeds from the sale to be placed in escrow.” Kroy also noted that “the mortgage on the marital residence is held by the financial institution, Truist and is held in Petitioner’s (Kroy’s) name alone. The names of both parties appear on the property deed.”