Working man! While Barry Plath may be best known for his starring role on Welcome to Plathville, he has a job outside of the reality TV show. Keep reading to find out his job, how he makes a living and more.

What Is Barry Plath’s Job?

Barry currently works as a transportation planner with a private firm. The father of 10 has had the job for more than 25 years, according LinkedIn.

How Else Has Barry Plath Made Money?

He also makes money by working on his 55-acre farm alongside his family.

An additional source of income for Barry came from the Plath family band, which he served as the leader of when they performed at Baptist churches and other similar venues. The band included his now estranged wife, Kim Plath, and all of their children. However, they haven’t publicly played in years.

Barry also makes some serious cash from his appearances on Welcome to Plathville, though it’s not currently known how much money he takes home from each episode. The TLC show follows the Plath parents as they struggle with tense relationships with their adult children as they navigate growing up, moving out and begin to rebel against Barry and Kim’s strict upbringing.

Are Barry Plath and Kim Plath Still Together?

Barry and Kim announced that they split after 24 years of marriage in June 2022.

“After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage,” they told People on June 28. “While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us. We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children.”

The problems in their marriage were featured in a major story line during season 4 of Welcome to Plathville. Kim revealed that she and Barry had separated during the June 7 episode.

“Barry and I have decided to live separately for a while,” the Plath matriarch shared in a confessional. “The easiest way to do that right now is whenever one of our rental properties is vacant, I pack a bag and I go and I stay there. I’m unpacking and kind of getting settled in for a couple of days to stay at the farm, which is where we raised all of our children, and I guess I’m feeling, you know, like I never thought it would be like this. It’s very different from what I ever, how I ever thought it would be. It’s just, it’s a time of a lot of change right now and I’m not sure exactly what that’s gonna look like.”