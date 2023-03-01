Kim Plath‘s DUI case was closed on Tuesday, February 28, according to online records viewed exclusively by In Touch. TheWelcome to Plathville star was assessed a fine of $963 and given probation and community service. Online records show that she settled her fine the same day as the trial’s conclusion.

It’s unclear at this time how long Plath will remain on probation or how many hours of community service she will be required to perform.

Plath’s legal woes began on June 10, 2022, when she was involved in a single vehicle crash in Wakulla County, Florida, according to an incident report by the Florida Highway Patrol exclusively obtained by In Touch.

A police officer noted the car was traveling south along the road, made a lefthand turn and then “overturned,” eventually resting on “its roof in a ditch (filled with water).” The paperwork pointed out that the “single occupant/driver was identified as Kimberly Plath,” and she was “still in the driver’s seat” when a witness and another officer helped her out of the car seat, the report explained.

Mega Agency

When the officer asked the TLC GO star how much she had to drink, Kim responded, “Two 12-ounce margaritas.” She consented to a blood test, which later showed she had double the amount of alcohol in her system beyond Florida’s .08 limit for driving under the influence.

“On September 3, 2022, I received the toxicology report from FDLE Lab,” the officer continued in the statement. “The results of the blood test for Ms. Plath was a .161 and .162 BAC [blood alcohol content.] I completed a Warrant Affidavit on Ms. Plath for DUI (Property Damage), 316.193.3c1 and issued a UTC for Careless Driving.”

The reality star turned herself into authorities on October 20, 2022, after a warrant was issued for her arrest in relation to the June incident. In Touch confirmed that Plath was charged with a DUI with the description of property damage/personal injury. She was released from jail the same afternoon.

Plath admitted that she would “benefit” from attending an abstinence-based alcoholism recovery program following her arrest, in documents exclusively obtained by In Touch on November 30, 2022. She checked a box that affirmed her thoughts on recovery.

The conditions for her release required the mother of nine to abstain from alcohol and refrain from criminal activity, the obtained affidavit indicated.

Reporting by Nate Grant.