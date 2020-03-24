Weighing in! Khloé Kardashian had her big sister’s back after Kim Kardashian decided to clap back at Taylor Swift. On Monday, March 23, the youngest Kardashian sister took to Twitter to prove that she’ll always be Team Kimye when it comes to the “Famous” feud.

“I was about to go take my ass to sleep but then I just saw my sister post a couple tweets,” Khloé, 35 wrote with a bunch of heart emojis. “Kimberly, you betta!!!!!!!!!!!” In a second tweet, she continued, “Kim is my f–king lawyer for life!!!!!! My sister AND my lawyer.”

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Twitter

The Kanye West-Kim-Taylor feud was reignited over the March 20 weekend after the full tape of that infamous phone call leaked. Swifties felt vindicated by the footage, claiming it backed up the Reputation singer’s account of what went down. Though the singer initially took a few days to respond to the drama, she ultimately used her Instagram Story to respond — and raise money for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family and fans through hell for four years) …” Taylor, 30, wrote on March 23. “If you have the ability to, please join me in donating during this crisis.”

When Kim, 39, decided to tell her side of the story later that same day, she wrote that she was “really embarrassed and mortified” to have to address the issue during a global pandemic. However, she continued to say that the “Blank Space” singer was “actually lying,” and then broke down her version of events. That’s when Khloé got involved — but some fans think she should’ve “taken her ass to sleep” after all.

“She betta what? Not end her own career? #KimKardashianIsOverParty,” one fan wrote. “She must be a terrible lawyer since she has no idea how illegal it is to record a phone call when the other party hasn’t consented,” another chimed in. “She doesn’t even know what editing means,” a third continued. “Shut up.” A fourth thought it was best that Koko just leave the whole situation well enough alone. “Don’t egg her on … Not a good public look right now. Just let it be.”