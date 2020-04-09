Fans had just one message for Kim Kardashian when they saw her pushing her Skims sales during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak: “Kim, there’s people that are dying.” After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a promo tweet for her shapewear line on Wednesday, April 8, her followers called her out for focusing on her business instead of the state of the world. In addition to sharing that iconic Kourtney Kardashian quote, they also had some words of their own.

“Girl, we [are] in a recession,” one wrote. “No one wants your overpriced Spanx.” A second added, “Now, when America is in pain? You are quite self-centered, aren’t you?” A third chimed in, “Because what people REALLY need during a quarantine is shapewear. Jesus …” as a fourth added, “Hope you donate all the profit.”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Twitter

Kim, 39, actually is using her Skims proceeds to aid those in need. But when she revealed that on March 30, it didn’t exactly win her any fans. “With this restock, Skims will be able to help bring relief to those affected by COVID-19 by committing to donate [$1 million] to families in need,” she wrote at the time. And, as she did with her recent tweet, the Kardashian daughter found herself dealing with all kinds of hate.

“People have to spend money for you to donate THEIR money? LMAO,” one commenter responded. “You’re rich enough. Donate yourself, Kim,” a second added. A third said, “I will donate directly to the cause instead of purchasing any non-essential product.” Another pointed out that younger sister Kylie Jenner made a donation “without tying it to her merch.” It seems like whatever Kim does, she can’t win.

But the mom of four isn’t the only one of her siblings facing heat for their actions during this crisis. Older sis Kourtney, 40, was also called out for not publicly pledging money to help those affected by the pandemic. One Instagram troll accused her of not using her huge net worth or her “platform for good” the way that other celebrities had. The Poosh founder wasn’t bothered by the comment, however. She simply shut down the hate by quoting a Bible verse: “‘Thus, when you give to the needy, sound no trumpet before you, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and in the streets, that they may be praised by others. Truly, I say to you, they have received their reward.’ (Matthew 6:2 ESV)”

