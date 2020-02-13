Remember when Kim Kardashian was spotted out to dinner with Tristan Thompson in New York City in September? Well, the reality starlet is finally coming clean about how it all went down in a new clip from the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“Wait, so I was leaving the Mercer Hotel, and then I get a call on my cell phone from Tristan,” the 39-year-old told her sister Khloé Kardashian via FaceTime. “He was like, ‘Oh my God. I am right next door.’ He was like, ‘Oh, I am there. What are you doing?’ I was like, ‘I am going to have dinner with my friend. Do you want to come?’”

Naturally, Khloé, 35, was shocked. “You invited him to dinner?” she asked. “Kind of, but I was just like, ‘Oh my God, what did I do?’” Kim replied.

Ultimately, the makeup mogul was confused. “Should I not invite him to dinner?” she asked. However, KoKo had some compassion toward her ex and said Kim has to “do what is best for you.” She added, “If you want him to have a drink at the end, there is nothing wrong with that. That is beyond generous of you.”

The 28-year-old NBA star cheated on Khloé — the former flames share daughter True, 22 months — with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods in February 2019, and since then, they have tried to remain cordial with one another. “I don’t think what Tristan did was obviously right,” the brunette babe said. “I obviously can’t — that is not my thing, and I brutalized him — but I also know that he is True’s dad. Mom cheated on dad, you know what I mean? And all of their friends forgave them all.”

Despite the drama between the Revenge Body host and her baby daddy, she couldn’t help but praise her older sister for being mature. “I think what you’re doing is a nice thing,” KoKo admitted. “I think forgiveness is the best way,” Kim added before she went shopping.

In September, Kim, Tristan, Jonathan Cheban, Simon Huck and Lala Anthony all ate at Estiatoria Milos, and a camera crew hovered around the table at the time. “Tristan showed up about halfway through the dinner. He joined the table and stayed until they were all done,” an eyewitness told Radar Online at the time. “He was laughing and joking with everyone, and it wasn’t awkward looking at all.”

These days, the Canada native can’t stop leaving messages on Khloé’s Instagram page. “Tristan hasn’t given up on Khloé and is always playing mind games with her,” a source told In Touch exclusively in September. “She is too easy on him and can’t be cold to him because she always wants to keep a happy home for True. That’s why she can never completely cut him off.”

During a Twitter exchange with a fan, the mom of one revealed her best advice while going through a tough situation. “We all go through ups and downs in life. Nobody is perfect. So, I try to forgive as easily as I would want somebody to forgive me,” she noted.

Forgive but never forget! Right?