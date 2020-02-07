Sending a message to Tristan Thompson? Khloé Kardashian posted a quote about her relationship status after the basketball player, 28, has been constantly leaving thirsty comments on KoKo’s social media page. “Relationships won’t heal you and being single won’t kill you. Remember that,” the 35-year-old KUWTK star posted on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, February 6.

It sure sounds like the Revenge Body host is trying to move on from Tristan — who shares daughter True, 21 months, with Khloé — after he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods one year ago.

However, the Canada native apparently isn’t getting the memo since he continues to leave flirty and uplifting messages all over KoKo’s Instagram page. On January 24, the blonde beauty showed off her Dior shoes and bag. “Christian Dior, Dior,” she captioned the snap. In response, Tristan left some two fire emojis in the comments section.

After Khloé’s new show, Twisted Love, was announced, he publicly praised his baby mama on the big news. “Extremely proud!!! @KhloeKardashian, Congratulations,” he exclaimed on his Instagram Stories in January. One month prior, the mom of one posed with her little girl in matching gold dresses for their annual Christmas Eve party. “Mommy and Tutu looked amazing,” the athlete gushed.

Clearly, the NBA star only has eyes for the reality starlet these days. “Tristan hasn’t given up on Khloé and is always playing mind games with her,” a source told In Touch exclusively in September. “She is too easy on him and can’t be cold to him because she always wants to keep a happy home for True. That’s why she can never completely cut him off.”

Despite the cheating scandal, it seems like KoKo is in a great place. “@KhloeKardashian, I just want to let you know how much we look up to you. Your struggles and all, you come out on top, and you are an absolute class act. Such a perfect and REAL role model. For that, thank you!” one person wrote on February 7.

Naturally, the Good American designer was touched by the sweet note. “Honestly, that’s so kind of you! I’m really so grateful for your tweet! We all go through ups and downs in life. Nobody is perfect. So, I try to forgive as easily as I would want somebody to forgive me,” she replied.

Khloé also gave fans some advice on how to get through a rough healing process. “Take your time. Everybody heals in their own timing,” she began. “But also try to move on. We’re only hurting ourselves by holding on to such negativity and toxicity. Forgiving heals yourself. It’s such a beautiful thing when you can forgive. It’s freeing.”

Well said, girl! Hear that, Tristan? Khloé’s ship has sailed.