Khloé Kardashian didn’t hold back while expressing her concerns about the way her mom, Kris Jenner, acted as her manager while pitching her a new project.

“I’m trying to figure out what [Khloé’s] next chapter might be,” Kris, 67, explained during the Thursday, November 2, episode of The Kardashians. “She’s so funny and so smart and so articulate and so great with people. I thought, ‘Wow, you know what? I would love to listen to Khloé’s point of view on so many different things.’”

Kris then told Khloé, 39, that she felt “strongly” that she start a podcast. “I think you would really be a person I would listen to, and you are my daughter,” she explained.

However, the Good American founder admitted she wasn’t thrilled about the idea and worried that a podcast could make it impossible to forget her mistakes. “But you have to weigh out risk vs. reward. Let’s say I am accidentally talking about Caitlyn [Jenner] and I say Bruce for a second,” Khloé said about her stepparent, who transitioned in 2015. “I would know that it was an innocent mistake — it wouldn’t be with malice intent. That little thing that seems so innocent, I could be annihilated for.”

While Kris encouraged Khloé not to let fear control her decisions, the mother of two fired back by stating she hasn’t felt supported by the Kardashian matriarch.

“I can’t take on other responsibilities like starting something completely new because I don’t have a team to lean on. I don’t have a management team. You are only there until the contract is signed and you disappear until you want to bring me the next contract,” Khloé said. “That is your choice. You are in your 60s and you have managed your ass off — you got all of us to where we are. I am not complaining about that, I am just pointing it out.”

Khloé then admitted that her mental health had been negatively impacted due to the stress of her professional life. “I don’t have a middleman to go to to say, ‘I need help.’ You have no idea how I don’t sleep [and] how I can’t do any of the things I should be doing because I am trying to fix the f–kups,” she continued.

Kris seemingly didn’t take the hint and continued to push for Khloé to host a podcast, though the Revenge Body star insisted it wasn’t a good time to take on another professional role.

“Before I take on another project, I need to fix the 20 that are so f–ked up. I don’t even know how to do that and you don’t even know how to do that. Because if you did then it would be fixed by now. And it’s not,” she explained. “One of my frustrations with you is that there’s not a lot of follow-through after something is done. This is me talking to you as a manager.”

Khloé continued to slam Kris’ job as her manager, arguing that she was hard to get in contact with and that she has too many clients to treat them “equally.” She then admitted she doesn’t “trust” Kris as her manager and complained that she never “had a team built” for her.

Jerritt Clark/WireImage for Ronald McDonald House Charities

“There are issues that I have with my manager. Not my mom, my manager,” Khloé explained about the conflict in a confessional. “When I try to address those issues, I get a lot of pushback and it is always guilt trip things that a mom would do. Those lines get very blurred.”

The intense conversation ended with Khloé stating that Kris never hears her out. “What I am getting at is I am not going to continue the conversation and I am not talking to this bulls–t that you keep trying because I am never f–king heard,” she said. “We put a band-aid over a bullet hole and she likes to patronize me and be like, ‘Everything is fine. We will work on it.’ It is all bulls–t. I am so turned off from all of this.”

In addition to Khloé, Kris also represents her children Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.