Khloé Kardashian is taking a page out of sister Kylie Jenner’s playbook as she and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson have decided to legally change their son’s name, more than one year after his birth.

Tatum – whom the couple welcomed in July 2022 via surrogate – was originally listed as “Baby Kardashian” on his birth certificate, as the reality star had yet to decide on a name for her newborn. However, according to court documents obtained by In Touch, a Los Angeles county judge officially signed off his the 13-month-old’s legal name change on Thursday, August 31.

Per California law, a parent can choose whether to give their newborn child the mother’s last name or the father’s at the time of birth. However, in order to legally change a surname on one’s birth certificate, the parents must file a petition with the court.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum, 39, confirmed that she and her ex were expecting their second child together just weeks ahead of his birth in July 2022.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family,” the rep for Khloé told In Touch at the time. “Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of coparenting matters.”

Following Tatum’s birth, however, the former couple kept details on their newborn underwraps for months. Khloé – who also shares daughter True Thompson with the Los Angeles Lakers player – would occasionally give fans a glimpse of her baby boy’s shoe or stroller, but it wasn’t until season 3 of the family’s Hulu series premiered in May that his name was revealed.

“His name is Tatum. So, Tatum and True,” she said in a confessional during the May 25 episode of The Kardashians. “Naming a human is really hard.”

Since the news of his name was released, the Good American founder has been much more open to sharing photos of her little one, proving that he bears a striking resemblance to his uncle Rob Kardashian.

“I think you look soooo much like your uncle. (Which means I think you look like my dad too),” she captioned a series of photos celebrating Tatum’s first birthday. “I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you. I needed your sweet and precious Smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son.”

She continued, “Tatum, You have changed mine and True’s lives forever. We both needed you. I knew she would be a fantastic, loving older sister, but I don’t think I ever could’ve imagined the love and bond you guys already have. You both remind me so much of uncle Bob and I.”