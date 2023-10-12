Who Did Kris Jenner Cheat With? Todd Waterman Affair

Kris Jenner is known for building the billion-dollar Kardashian brand, but before it was what it is today, the successful momager was left with nothing after her first husband, Robert Kardashian Sr., divorced her following a scandalous affair.

Who Did Kris Jenner Cheat on Robert Kardashian Sr. With?

Kris revealed she cheated on her husband with soccer player Todd Waterman, in 1989, after writing about the affair in her 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner … and All Things Kardashian. She noted that the love affair sparked after she felt like no one else was paying attention to her.

“That kiss was more than amazing; it was like a revival, a resuscitation, an awakening from some long, deep, unconscious sleep. I hadn’t been kissed like that in 10 years,” Kris recalled in the book. “It made me feel young, attractive, sexy, and alive. Along with these feelings came a wave of nausea. I actually wanted to throw up at the same time. Because it dawned on me that I had not felt that way with Robert for years.”

Following the split, Kris was faced with major financial challenges as Robert had cut off her credit cards.

“I didn’t have anything,” she recalled during an interview with OBJECTified in July 2018. “I went to the market one day and my credit card didn’t work. I had a market credit card and I’m like, ‘I can’t even buy a tomato.’ “

When Did Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian Divorce?

Kris and Robert married in 1978 and welcomed four children together: Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Robert Kardashian Jr.

Following their divorce in 1991, the couple stayed cordial as they raised their children together. Sadly, the patriarch was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in July 2003 and died just two months later at the age of 59.

Did Kris Jenner Regret Cheating on Robert Kardashian Sr.?

Kris admitted that the affair ultimately led to the end of her marriage to Robert and later called it one of her “biggest regrets” of her life.

“I had lost Robert,” the California native wrote. “Suddenly, I realized everything that was great about my marriage. Robert was the greatest guy in the world. He would never cheat on me. He only wanted the best for me.”

How Have the Kardashians Reacted to Kris Jenner’s Affair?

Kris’s eldest daughter, Kourtney, previously spoke out about how she struggled to forgive her mother for cheating on her dad during a May 2012 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“I’m not saying that my mom was being selfish on purpose, but her actions were selfish,” Kourtney explained. “I can never understand, especially now having a child (myself), how she could have had an affair at that stage of her life as a mom.”

Kris was “stunned” that Kourtney was still upset with her for something she did 25 years ago.

Meanwhile, Khloé recently brought up the subject again during an October 2023 episode of The Kardashians. Triggered by long-time on-off boyfriend Tristian Thompson’s infidelity, Khloé asked her mom, “What was your mindset when you cheated?”

The mom of six was caught off guard by the question and asked if her daughter was pointing the question at her, to which Khloé responded, “Who the f–k else am I talking to?”