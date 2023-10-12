Khloe Kardashian Says Kris Jenner 'F—ked Up' By Cheating on Dad

Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner had a tense conversation about the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch’s infidelity when she was married to Robert Kardashian Sr.

The mother-daughter duo were seen arguing in a teaser clip for the Tuesday, October 19, episode of The Kardashians, though it’s not initially made clear what they’re fighting out.

“Whenever you’re ready to admit to me that you f–ked up big time with me,” Khloé, 39, yelled at her mother. Kris, 67, fired back, “I did not f–k up big time.”

The Good American founder added that she’s “never f–king heard” and that her mother “put a Band-Aid over a bullet hole.”

However, Kris insisted that Khloé “misunderstood” and was “spiraling.”

As the clip continued, Khloé was seen talking to her ex Tristan Thompson about things they needed to “work out.” Tristan, 33, infamously cheated on Khloé several times during their on-off relationship from 2016 until 2021, while they remain in each other’s lives to coparent their kids True, 5, and Tatum, 15 months.

“Where I am at with Tristan has nothing to do with what I expect my family members to do,” the mother of two said in a confessional.

Tristan’s infidelity seemingly triggered a tough conversation between Khloé and Kris about her decision to cheat on Robert, whom she was married to from 1978 until 1991.

“What was your mindset when you cheated?” Khloé asked Kris during another conversation.

The momager was caught off guard by the question and asked if her daughter was pointing the question at her, to which Khloé responded, “Who the f–k else am I talking to?”

Unfortunately, the teaser concluded before Kris could elaborate on her reasons behind her past cheating and viewers will have to wait until next week to hear her answer.

In addition to Khloé, Kris and Robert share children Kourtney, Kim and Robert Kardashian Jr.

Following their divorce in 1991, the former couple remained close friends as they raised their children together. Robert was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in July 2003 and died just two months later at the age of 59.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kris previously opened up about her affair with soccer player Todd Waterman in her 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner… and All Things Kardashian. She wrote that she began the relationship with Todd, 58, after feeling like no one else was paying attention to her.

“That kiss was more than amazing; it was like a revival, a resuscitation, an awakening from some long, deep, unconscious sleep. I hadn’t been kissed like that in ten years,” she recalled in the book. “It made me feel young, attractive, sexy, and alive. Along with these feelings came a wave of nausea. I actually wanted to throw up at the same time. Because it dawned on me that I had not felt that way with Robert for years.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum went on to admit that the affair led to the end of her marriage to Robert. “I had lost Robert,” Kris wrote. “Suddenly, I realized everything that was great about my marriage. Robert was the greatest guy in the world. He would never cheat on me. He only wanted the best for me.”