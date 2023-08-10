Fact or fiction? The first family of reality TV has spoken out a lot over the years about whether they’ve gotten work done — but they don’t always get their stories straight!

Khloé Fiction:

“I love a good filter, good lighting and an edit here and there.” — April 2021, chalking her ever-changing appearance up to filters

Khloé Fact:

”I’ve had one nose job. Why don’t I talk about it? No one’s ever asked me.” — May 2021 (She’s also admitted to having injections, but insisted she’s stayed away from Botox because she once had a terrible reaction to it.)

Kim Fiction

”I’m never doing this again. At least not until I’m 40.” — after having a bad reaction to Botox in 2010

Kim Fact:

”Thank God for Botox.” — 2022 (She was 41 at the time!)

Kim Fact:

”No implants!” — 2018, after she had her butt X-rayed on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. (She’s yet to confirm or deny, however, whether she’s received a Brazilian butt lift, a procedure that removes excess fat from one area of the body and injects it into the buttocks.)

Kim Fact:

“I never had my nose done.”— 2019

Fact or Fiction?

“I’ve never had eyelash extensions. I’ve never done anything. I’ve never filled my cheeks. I’ve never filled my lips. I’m 41. I always want to look appropriate. There does come a point when you’ve taken it too far — overfilled, too tight, too much cosmetic work. There’s nothing worse.” — 2022

Kris Fact:

”I get a lot of people saying I had my nose done. People say, ‘Look at her nose!’ Never had my nose done. I have the same nose I was born with.” — 2015

Kris Fact:

”[I’ve gotten] Botox and fillers and laser [treatments] and things like that. I had a boob job in the ’80s after four kids because gravity took over. I had a breast reduction a couple of years ago. I felt they were too big. So, the same doctor who put them in, he took them out and then had to do a little lift and then put smaller ones in.” – 2015

Kendall Fact:

”Come on now, people, makeup does wonders. Honestly, people can [start rumors] and really make other people believe it, and there’s not much you can do about it.” — 2014, on whether she had a nose job

Kendall Fact:

”As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn’t even make sense.” — 2017

Kendall Fiction?

”We all really enjoy taking care of ourselves and being healthy. So I think if anything, the only thing we’re really trying to represent is just being the most healthy version of yourself.” — 2021, insisting her family doesn’t perpetuate unrealistic beauty standards

Kourtney Fact:

”I had my boobs done [at age 21], but if I could go back, I wouldn’t have done it. I was so cute before. I’ve realized that I was made to look a certain way, and I’m considering removing them.” — 2011 (She’s never said she’s had them removed.)

Kourtney Fact:

“No better compliment than a too-good-to-be-real kind of compliment. Brazilian butt lift, um, thanks. And you were just getting started.” — 2021, mocking an internet troll who accused her of having a ton of work done

Kourtney Fact:

”I’m here doing my Le Visage Lift Contour [on my face]. It’s, like, lifting and contouring.” — 2022

Kylie Fiction:

“These plastic surgery rumors hurt my feelings and are kinda insulting. Just in case anyone forgot, I’m 16. In pictures I pout [my lips] out a lot. I love lip liner and over-lining my lips.”

— 2014, on whether she’s had lip filler

Kylie Fiction:

“Kylie only wears a lip liner, then she fills it in. She’s so good at makeup.” — Kim in 2014

Kylie Fact:

”I got my lips done.” — 2015

Shutterstock (2)

Kylie Fact:

“Everyone thinks I’ve gotten breast augmentation recently, but I haven’t. I just use the Bombshell by Victoria’s Secret. I’ve never been under the knife.” — 2015

Kylie Fact:

”I have really good boobs naturally, and they’re a cute little size. I’m not against [breast augmentation], but right now it’s a no from me.” — 2016

Kylie Fact:

”I got my breasts done [in 2017]. I had beautiful breasts, like natural t–s. Just gorgeous. Perfect size, perfect everything. I just wish obviously I never got them done to begin with.” — 2023

Kylie Fact:

Finally! After years of speculation, Kylie revealed on a recent episode of The Kardashians that she got a boob job at the age of 19. “I just wish I never got them done to begin with,” the reality star, 26, confesses, adding that she would be “heartbroken” if daughter Stormi, 5, wanted to go under the knife as a teenager, too. “I want to be the best mom and best example for her. I wish I could do it all differently, ’cause I wouldn’t touch anything.”

While a source says Kylie feels “so much better” after getting that off her chest, her sisters don’t seem too keen on coming clean about their own nips and tucks. “Kylie’s telling Kim, Kourtney and Khloé that they’re making themselves look bad for denying they’ve had certain procedures done. Everyone can tell they’re pumped up from top to toe in fillers and silicone.”