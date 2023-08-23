Khloé Kardashian didn’t hold back while responding to a troll who body-shamed her sister Kim Kardashian.

The drama began when Khloé, 39, took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 22, to share photos of herself posing in a sheer dress.

“WOW WOW WOW!!!!,” Kim, 42, wrote in the comments section. A troll then responded, “Hey Pamper booty.”

Khloé wasn’t thrilled with the comment and reacted by making a remark about the social media user’s full eyebrows, which were on display in her profile picture. “Hey blocked brows,” the Good American founder wrote.

Another social media user chimed in to defend the troll, stating that they would “rather have blocked brows that’s easy [to take] off than a saggy diaper.”

“Those things are tatted on but a hater is going to hate. That ass is ass’n but you do you baby. That’s why we have so many flavors [sic],” Khloé continued in the exchange. “Not everyone has the same taste. sending you love and a little bit of agua. You seem thirsty my love.”

Shortly after Khloé defended her sister, several of the Kardashian family’s fans rushed to the comments section to applaud the mother of two’s loyalty.

“I’m so proud you gave it back to her,” one person commented. Meanwhile, another added, “I f—king love you!!! I fiercely protect my sister too.” An additional social media user noted that “this might be the best clap back I’ve read.”

Khloé stood up for Kim just one month after the sisters laughed off rumors that they use Photoshop and CGI to edit their photos.

During the July 13 episode of The Kardashians, Khloé and Kim spoke to Scott Disick about how the photo editing and special effects speculation were just “ridiculous rumors.”

“I thought it was funny because when I saw that viral video [about Kim using CGI tears], you are touching [in other spots on your face] and your tear was perfectly centered. You just missed it,” Khloé explained, referencing fan speculation. “The fact that anyone thinks we are adding CGI tears somewhere. No one is CGI-ing nothing.”

After Kim wondered “who would CGI a tear,” she added, “I could not believe that. It is definitely not a CGI tear. Isn’t that expensive?”

Khloé then took the opportunity to address a rumor that she used Photoshop to make her photos appear longer. “I was holding a glass on camera and before I type it in [online, it comes up]: Fake fingers, fake tan, fake fertility issues,” she explained. “I do not have fake fingers — this looks crazy. These are just my hands.”

The former Revenge Body star went on to address the social media trolls in a confessional. “Leave me alone,” Khloé said. “You guys have been f—king nitpicking me since I have been on TV. Now we are onto my hands. Well, let me clear this up for everyone. No, I don’t wear fake fingertips.”

She concluded the topic by holding up her middle finger toward the camera. “This is the length of my fingers,” the reality star said.