She sees the backlash! Khloé Kardashian responded to a fan who defended her against “rude” trolls.

The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, commented a slew of rolling on the floor laughing emojis in a comment on Instagram after someone wrote, “People are so ducking rude. Leave her alone, and get yourselves a blowup doll.”

KoKo showed off her gorgeous physique in several snaps on Sunday, December 20. She rocked a bra in underwear with a fur coat and sparkly boots surrounded by Louis Vuitton bags. “Tone-deaf, again,” one user wrote amid the coronavirus pandemic, while another agreed, “We already know you’re rich” with an eye roll emoji.

Of course, this is hardly the first time the brunette babe faced criticism online. In May 2020, the mom of one — who shares daughter True Thompson with on-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson — responded when a hater asked, “Why do you look so different in all your photos?” to which she said, “From my weekly face transplant, clearly.” Mic. Drop!

Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram

It seems the Good American founder is focusing more on her family than on her Instagram comments these days. A source told Life & Style the Boston Celtics forward, 29, is “making it his mission to prove” to Khloé and his baby girl that he’s a “dedicated family man” amid his move to the East Coast.

“He really has upped his game!” gushed the insider. “He surprises Khloé with hand-written cards, gifts and jewelry — and cute toys and clothes for True.”

Though the former Cleveland Cavaliers stud was recently spotted out with a mystery woman, an eyewitness told In Touch the pair just seemed “like friends.”

“I was with my husband. We were having our anniversary dinner and I just remember looking up and being like ‘Wow he’s the tallest person’ and then I was like, ‘Oh my god, it’s Tristan Thompson,'” the onlooker at Zuma restaurant inside Boston’s Four Seasons Hotel tells In Touch. “We walked over to his table and asked if we could have our picture taken with him. He was so nice. I was shocked.”

The NBA baller was grabbing a bite to eat with a woman named Julia on Sunday, December 13, according to TMZ. She is reportedly a real estate agent and they are currently working together so he can find a new home in Beantown.

“It definitely was not romantic with the woman he was with,” the eyewitness continued about their body language and conversation at the eatery. “She took our picture. They were just having a regular dinner. We sat [at] the next table.”

It sounds like Tristan only has eyes for Khlo!