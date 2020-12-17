Welcome to Boston! Khloé Kardashian was spotted with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Wednesday, December 16, just days after the NBA star dined with a mystery woman, who was reportedly his realtor.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, and brand new Boston Celtics player, 29, went to Zuma restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beantown, an eyewitness told People. They both wore masks and were accompanied by a third person. According to the eyewitness, a film crew of three people also joined the trio for their casual dinner, which means the outing could play out on the famous family’s reality show.

Khloé dropped some hints she was on the east coast. She showed off a slew of Celtics-themed baked goods gifted to her from Tristan’s new team while driving in a car. One box of cookies was from Love & Flour Bakery, which serves southern New Hampshire and the greater Boston area, and she also received a gorgeous green and white cake from Boston’s Lizzie’s Bakery.

Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Tristan raised some eyebrows on Sunday, December 13, when he was photographed at the same Zuma restaurant with a female companion, who was not Khloé. TMZ reported two days later the woman’s name is Julia, a real estate agent who is working with the Canadian athlete to find new digs in Boston.

It appears the Revenge Body host and her off-and-on boyfriend are still going strong amid his move across the country. In November, Tristan signed a two-year, $19 million contract with the Celtics after playing the first nine years of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Kardashian-Jenner clan was on board with this big step, and Khloé even received a swag-bag welcoming her and daughter True Thompson to the team.

Despite the distance between them, an insider told Life & Style Khloé and Tristan will “continue to coparent” True, 2, but the Good American founder will “continue to stay based in L.A. for now.”

The parents had a lot of ups and downs in their relationship, including two public cheating scandals, and are taking things slower this time around. “If things go well with Tristan — and he doesn’t stray again — she’ll definitely consider [living] there in the future,” continued the insider. “For her to uproot, she’d have to fully trust him again,” added the insider.

It looks like Khloé is already enjoying Boston with her man!