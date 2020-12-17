MEGA

OK, Tristan Thompson, we see you! The professional basketball player couldn’t help but gush over girlfriend Khloé Kardashian‘s sexy new photo. The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality rocked a matching bra and underwear set, fur coat and sparkly knee-high boots in a Wednesday, December 16, Instagram post.

To show his love — or should we say lust?— Tristan, 29, commented two heart-eyed emojis and two drooling emojis. Clearly, the newly minted Boston Celtics star is a big fan of his off-again, on-again partner. Moreover, it’s possible Tristan is trying to save face after having dinner with a mystery woman on Sunday, December 13.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the proud parent, who shares 2-year-old daughter True Thompson with Khloé, 36, was photographed at Zuma, a restaurant located inside Boston’s Four Seasons Hotel, with a blonde woman wearing a casual outfit with her hair in a bun. According to TMZ, the woman’s name is Julia, and she’s working as Tristan’s real estate agent to find him a new home in Massachusetts.

In the past, the athlete has made headlines for a number of cheating scandals. Most notably, Tristan hooked up with Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods in February 2019 after a night of partying at SHOREbar in Santa Monica.

“Tristan and Jordyn were into each other, they were cuddling and holding hands. Tristan was rubbing her ass, they were definitely hooking up,” a source told In Touch at the time. “It was surreal. We couldn’t believe it.”

Since then, Tristan and Khloé, who began dating in July 2016, have reconciled their relationship. The Good American founder has “never been happier,” a separate insider told In Touch in September. “They’ve gotten over their issues and have come out stronger than ever.”

As for their future? “Having another child together is definitely in the cards,” the insider added, “and possibly even a wedding.” While Khloé has yet to explicitly confirm that the pair is back together, the Los Angeles native continues to post photos in support of his move to Boston. Additionally, Khloé was spotted with Tristan in Beantown on December 16.