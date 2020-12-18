Thinking of their daughter! Tristan Thompson received a pizza with True Thompson’s name written across the top while in Boston with Khloé Kardashian on Thursday, December 17.

“My brother Nick making sure we stay full while the storm is out,” the NBA star, 29, captioned a delicious-looking pie from Strega in Boston’s North End neighborhood. “True” was written across the top in dough.

Courtesy Tristan Thompson/Instagram

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, was spotted with her boyfriend in Massachusetts on December 16, just days after Tristan dined with a mystery woman, who was reportedly a realtor named Julia tasked with helping him find new digs in Boston.

Tristan and Khloé dined at Zuma restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beantown, an eyewitness told People. The couple was accompanied by a pal and a film crew of three people, which means fans may possibly see their outing on KUWTK.

Although the Good American founder did not say she was on the east coast, she dropped a few hints by sharing photos of Celtics-themed baked goods on her Instagram Story.

In November, the Canadian athlete signed a two-year, $19 million contract with the Celtics after playing the first nine years of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Khloé, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian all congratulated him on the big move, and the Revenge Body host even received an adorable swag-bag welcoming her and True, 2, to the team.

Tristan and Khloé had a tumultuous relationship in the past, including two public cheating scandals, but rekindled their romance while quarantining together at KoKo’s house amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s clear the basketball star is keeping his sights set on Khloé these days. He commented two drooling emojis on a sexy photo of the reality babe rocking a matching bra and underwear set and knee-high boots. He also called Khloé and True his “queen and princess” in a separate comment after relocating across the country.

As for their sweet daughter, the duo will “continue to coparent” True while Tristan is in Boston, an insider told Life & Style, but Khloé will “continue to stay based in L.A. for now.”

That’s not to say the mom of one would never relocate for her man. “If things go well with Tristan — and he doesn’t stray again — she’ll definitely consider [living] there in the future,” continued the insider. “For her to uproot, she’d have to fully trust him again.”

It looks like Khloé and True are never too far away!