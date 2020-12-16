Strictly platonic? Tristan Thompson and his dinner date in Boston just “seem like friends,” an eyewitness tells In Touch exclusively amid rumors about their status.

“I was with my husband. We were having our anniversary dinner and I just remember looking up and being like ‘Wow he’s the tallest person’ and then I was like, ‘Oh my god, it’s Tristan Thompson,'” the onlooker at Zuma restaurant inside Boston’s Four Seasons Hotel tells In Touch. “We walked over to his table and asked if we could have our picture taken with him. He was so nice. I was shocked.”

Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram

The now-Celtics player, 29, was grabbing a bite to eat with a woman named Julia on Sunday, December 13, according to TMZ. She is reportedly a real estate agent and they are currently working together so he can find a new home in Beantown.

“It definitely was not romantic with the woman he was with,” the eyewitness says about their body language and conversation at the dinery. “She took our picture. They were just having a regular dinner. We sat [at] the next table.”

The NBA star and woman apparently arrived at the establishment around 8 p.m. and made their exit around 9:45 p.m. that evening. “Tristan didn’t talk about Khloé [Kardashian],” the onlooker shares. “Tristan and the woman came in together and left together. I don’t know if they got the same car.”

During his outing, the Good American founder, 36, was enjoying a weekend trip to Malibu with her sister Kim Kardashian. Khloé has yet to speak out about the speculation, however it seems she and Tristan have been on good terms as of late.

After the center signed a two-year contract for $19 million with the Massachusetts-based basketball team in November, Khloé and her siblings celebrated him moving on from his nine-year run with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian Instagram

The on-again couple took fans by surprise by rekindling their romance this summer in the wake of their February 2019 split. KoKo decided to give the athlete another chance and took him back because he “promised her he’s a changed man,” a source exclusively told In Touch in July, “and she believes him.”

Amid their reconciliation, fans suspected Khloé was pregnant with baby No. 2, however she squashed the theories after they celebrated Halloween together. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star replied, “Well my abs say otherwise babe.”

As for their plans going forward, the duo “will continue to coparent” their 2-year-old daughter, True, a source told Life & Style. “If things go well with Tristan — and he doesn’t stray again — she’ll definitely consider [living in Boston].”

We’ll see what the future holds.