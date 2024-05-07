Khloé Kardashian revealed that she jokingly asked her brother, Rob Kardashian, if he “donated sperm” due to his striking resemblance with her son, Tatum.

“To me, [he looks] just like my brother. And my brother’s one of my favorite people,” Khloé, 39, said about Tatum, 21 months, during the Tuesday, May 7, episode of the “SHE MD” podcast. “My son’s a year and a half, and he’s sarcastic. And my dad had a really dry, silly, just crazy sense of humor. And there’s glimmers of my dad in Tatum.”

After comparing Tatum to Robart Kardashian Sr., who died at the age of 59 in 2003 following his battle with cancer, the Good American founder said that her son’s similarities with the men in her family are “so freaking weird.”

“And because he was like an IVF baby or surrogate baby, I was like, ‘Rob, have you ever donated sperm somewhere?”’ she jokingly added about her son, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. “I made Tristan do three DNA tests for Tatum, he was so offended. In this family, that would not surprise me, but that would be so disgusting.”

In addition to Tatum, Khloé and Tristan, 33, share daughter True, 6.

While Khloé, her sisters and mom, Kris Jenner, share their lives on Hulu’s The Kardashians, Rob, 37, has stepped out of the spotlight in recent years and prefers to live a more private life. However, the sole Kardashian son shared a rare post on Instagram in honor of Robert’s birthday in February.

“Happy Birthday Dad! Thank You for giving me only good memories with you. I miss You every day. I Love You so much,” the former reality star wrote alongside a throwback photo of Robert and Kris, 68.

One month earlier, Rob shared another rare video via his Instagram Stories of daughter Dream, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna, dancing in her bedroom.

While showing off her dance moves, Dream, 7, wore a pink top, matching pants and a fuzzy leopard print coat.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Khloé made it clear that she and Rob have a close bond during her recent podcast appearance, while he proved that the feeling is mutual when he penned a birthday tribute to her via Instagram in June 2023.

“Happy Birthday @khloekardashian,” he wrote alongside one photo of the siblings and one of Khloé and Dream. “Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever my darling buttercup ! I love you so much and so thankful to have u in my life and for all that U do for Dream and I. I don’t know what I would do without you.”