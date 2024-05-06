Your account
kardashians jenners 2024 met gala red carpet

Getty (2)

Kardashians and Jenners at the 2024 Met Gala: Photos of the Family’s Red Carpet Looks

May 6, 2024 7:59 pm·
The Kardashians and Jenners always know how to make a statement at the Met Gala and that was no different in 2024. Several members of the famous family walked the red carpet in glamorous looks at the Monday, May 6, event in New York City.

The theme for this year’s Met Gala was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” and guests were urged to adhere to a “Garden of Time” dress code, with “cyclical themes of rebirth and renewal.”

All of the Kardashian and Jenner ladies had different takes on the theme, but they all slayed the red carpet nonetheless.

Picture