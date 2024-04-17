Khloé Kardashian faced backlash when fans slammed her for sharing a motivational caption about working out.

“This post is for me to be motivated! Come on Khloé! You got this,” Khloé, 39, wrote alongside a photo of her wearing a bikini on the beach via Instagram on Tuesday, April 16. “Time to turn up the cardio and weights.”

While many of her followers rushed to the comments section to note how great she looked in the photo, others slammed the Kardashians star for the insensitive caption.

“The caption is weird!!!” one person commented. Another added, “Please consider the thousands of little girls seeing this and how it could affect their self-esteem. Love your body. You are missing an opportunity to create a movement of self love and acceptance for women and girls of all ages.”

An additional social media user urged Khloé to consider her “millions of fans across the world, many of those being young, impressionable women.” They continued, “This is not how someone with influence should use their platform! As many of us know, we have watched you grow up with crippling self-esteem issues, which we hope you are working on.But promoting the idea that this body, or any body, isn’t good enough is dangerous. And you should know better. This just doesn’t sit with us.”

A following fan called the caption “sad” and “disappointing,” while others criticized the mother of two for not acknowledging that she likely achieved her body with the help of plastic surgery.

“Big difference btwn working for it & buying it, we aren’t that dumb Khloé,” another person commented. Someone else weighed in, “Anybody can get that body if they pay for it I have the money they get on my nerves with these posts.”

Khloé hasn’t shared too many details about her plastic surgery procedures in the past, though did admit to getting a nose job during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in June 2021. “I’ve had one nose job,” she said at the time. “Everyone gets so upset, like, ‘Why don’t I talk about it?”

She continued to discuss her nose job while speaking to Robin Roberts during a joint interview with her family in 2022. “My whole life I would say — I’ve always wanted my nose done, forever,” Khloé shared. “But it’s in the middle of your face and it’s scary to think about. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it.”

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Meanwhile, the Good American cofounder shared her candid thoughts about cosmetic procedures during a 2016 episode of the E! show.

“We’re all putting on a f–king mask basically every day anyway,” Khloé said. “When you dye your hair, you’re changing who you are, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. I think people should get plastic surgery or fillers or lasers or whatever if they want it — that should be your own personal decision. I just don’t like when someone else is like, ‘Man, I only want to date a girl if they have big tits,’ and then a girl’s like, ‘I gotta get double-Ds.’ If you want them, great. If you’re doing that for your man, that’s when it bothers me.”