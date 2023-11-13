Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance in a video taken during his daughter Dream Kardashian’s ​7th birthday party.

After Khloé Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to share clips from the spa-themed party on Friday, November 10, fans noticed that Rob, 36, appeared in the background of one of the clips. According to the video that was reshared by fan account kardashsocial, the former reality star was seen standing in the yard as the kids swung at a pink piñata. He kept things casual in a dark blue baseball cap, a black T-shirt, shorts and sneakers for the festivities.

Rob’s brief appearance in the video marks the first time he’s been included in a social media post since June. The father of one – who shares Dream with ex Blac Chyna – previously shared a rare selfie with Khloé, 39, via Instagram on her birthday.

“Happy Birthday @khloekardashian,” he captioned his older sister’s birthday tribute. “Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever my darling buttercup ! I love you so much and so thankful to have u in my life and for all that U do for Dream and I. I don’t know what I would do without you. Happy birthday.”

Despite being part of a famous family, Rob has maintained a low profile in recent years. He has avoided appearing on TV and has skipped family events in order in order to stay out of the spotlight.

However, he recently made a rare appearance during an October episode of The Kardashians when his mom, Kris Jenner, called him to ask what Scott Disick is looking for in his “perfect” woman.

“I don’t know, a f–king whore?” Rob responded. Kris, 68, appeared shocked by the answer and jokingly told the producers to “bleep” the comment out of the show.

Rob’s quick cameo came after Khloé weighed in on ​whether fans can expect to see Rob on upcoming episodes of the family’s Hulu show in July.

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“I do think Rob would come back to the show,” the former Revenger Body star said during a season 3 episode. “He talks about it a lot. But I do know that Rob has been through a lot personally. But he’s literally the best dad I know, and I’m so proud of him for that. I know he’s feeling really good about himself, and I’m happy for him. I have faith that soon he’ll be back on the show.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum made another brief appearance during a July episode when he called Khloé to discuss plans for Dream’s birthday party.

“Rob does such an amazing job with [Dream] and I’m just there to help whenever he needs,” Khloé said as she complimented her brother.