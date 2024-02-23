Rob Kardashian is known to stay away from social media, but he won’t miss an opportunity to pay tribute to a loved one. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum made a rare return to Instagram to wish his late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday Dad! Thank You for giving me only good memories with you. I miss You every day. I Love You so much,” Rob, 36, wrote in a post on Thursday, February 22. He shared an older photo of Robert, who died at 59 years old in 2003, smiling alongside his ex-wife Kris Jenner as she put her arm around his shoulder.

Several close friends and family members, including sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, commented with love and support on Rob’s post.

“He’s with you everyday Bobby!! Remember that. Look for his signs,” Khloé, 39, wrote. “He’s trying to show you daily. Never forget how much he loves you. He is so proud of the dad you are!!!!!!”

Kourtney, 44, added with a white heart, “I love u Bobby.”

Rob has notoriously maintained a low profile on social media for years, despite being a member of one of the most famous families. He previously resurfaced on the social media platform in January to share a rare video of daughter Dream, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna, dancing in her bedroom. Prior to that, he shared a birthday tribute to Khloé in June 2023.

Last year, Rob remembered his father on his birthday with a black-and-white photo of mom Kris, 68, sitting beside Rob Sr. at a dinner table. He also posted a throwback photo featuring himself and his three sisters, Khloé, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, with their dad.

Robert met Kris when she was 18 years old, and he was 11 years her senior. They were married from July 1978 to March 1991. Even after their separation, when Kris moved on with Caitlyn Jenner, she and Robert remained amicable until his death from esophageal cancer.

Courtesy of Kris Jenner/Instagram

Kris and Robert’s son wasn’t the only one to remember the lawyer on his birthday this year. Khloé shared a tribute video set to the audio “Hold Space” by Havva Ramadan. “I will forever hold space for you. Happy birthday daddy. I love you. Thank you for everything,” she wrote in the caption. “Every memory. Every lesson. Every laugh. Every ounce of love. Thank you!”

Meanwhile, Kourtney posted childhood photos of herself and Rob Sr.

“My Dad would have been 80 years old today. What I would give to sing him Happy Birthday and hear one of his funny jokes just one last time,” she added in the caption. “He had the best sense of humor and made life so much fun, like every car ride, every meal, watching movies (we had a movie date every Wednesday night and he would show me an old movie each week)… he made it all so fun and special. Happy Birthday to the best Daddy in the world.”

Kim shared a throwback skiing photo and wished her dad a “happy heavenly birthday.”

“I can’t believe you would have been 80 years old today. If you were here we would be in Vail skiing together celebrating! I can’t ski without thinking of you,” she continued. “I’ll always remember the trips and memories you created for us and never ever take those moments for granted. God really blessed us with the most amazing thoughtful, patient, funny, charismatic, loving and kind dad. I sooo wish you were here to meet all of our babies and see the life we created but I know you’re somehow behind all of it. Thank you for being the best example of the purest love.”

Finally, Kris shared a family photo on her Instagram Stories along with a sweet message for her ex. “Happy Birthday Robert. You would be so proud of our kids and I know you are always with us,” she wrote.