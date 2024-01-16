Rob Kardashian is quite private when it comes to showing off what life is like as a dad to daughter Dream, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna. However, he let fans take a look at her adorable dancing skills in an Instagram Story video on Monday, January 15.

Dream, 7, could be seen wearing a pink top and pants with a fuzzy leopard print coat as she swung her arms to and fro while making steps with her feet.

Rob’s daughter’s bedroom was on display, as she danced in front of a large gumball machine with pink candies and her name written on it in white lettering. Her stylish closet with pink and other colorful outfits could be seen in the background, as well as racks for shoes that rival her famous aunts’.

Dream’s bedroom had a big-screen TV placed on the wall above her dresser, which was covered in a pink box of flowers, a white crescent moon carving and a silver four-leaf clover statue, seemingly a nod to her dad whose birthday is on St. Patrick’s Day.

Rob, 36, continues to maintain a low profile on social media, so his video of Dream was a real treat for fans. His last Instagram post was on June 27, 2023, sending sister Khloé Kardashian birthday wishes and thanking her for being such a great aunt to Dream.

Getty Images, Courtesy of Rob Kardashian/Instagram

“Happy Birthday @khloekardashian. Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever my darling buttercup!” he wrote, adding, “I love you so much and so thankful to have u in my life and for all that you do for Dream and I. I don’t know what I would do without you.”

Dream is frequently seen in videos and photos Khloé, 39, posts to Instagram at her Hidden Hills home, often playing alongside her best friend and cousin, Koko’s daughter True Thompson.

Khloé helped organize Dream’s butterfly-themed 6th birthday party in November 2022, and opened up about her role in the little girl’s life during a July 2023 episode of The Kardashians.

“I feel like I’m like a third parent for Dream, I guess,” she explained in a confessional. “I mean I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence, whether that be from me, or her own mom, or whoever,” Khloé continued, adding, “It’s important and whoever she gets it from, she gets it from.”

Later in the episode, Scott Disick gushed over how Khloé cares for Rob’s daughter. “I just can’t believe that you’re basically somewhat of a coparent to Dream. You’re more than an aunt,” he told her.

“Probably more than an aunt but just a third parent, I’m the third wheel,” she responded, to which Scott, 40, sweetly said, “You’re like the wheel that makes the car move.”

“Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them,” Khloé explained in another confessional. She added, “I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people. I don’t know if they like that or not. But it’s so in my blood just to be a mom. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”