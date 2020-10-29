Staying mum! Khloé Kardashian didn’t confirm nor deny her rekindled relationship with Tristan Thompson on the October 28 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I don’t know whether you’re together or not together? But the fact that you’re coparenting, that’s all that matters when you have a child,” host Ellen DeGeneres told the 36-year-old.

“It’s one of the hardest things I think I’ve ever done,” the Good American founder said about daughter True Thompson, seemingly avoiding the subject. “You have your own personal feelings, but when you put those aside and you put your child first, I mean, it sounds great when you’re all in love and everything, but when you go through something, it’s such a challenge to do it.”

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram (2)

Scott Disick recently confirmed the duo are giving things another shot by calling the NBA stud a “lucky man” in the comment section of a bikini-clad photo Khloé shared promoting her stylish swimwear collection.

A source exclusively told In Touch Khloé has “never been happier,” noting, “They’ve gotten over their issues and have come out stronger.”

As for what the future holds? “Having another child together is definitely in the cards and possibly even a wedding,” the insider dished about their renewed love.

The pair previously went through a very public split following his cheating scandal in February 2019, but in the wake of his tryst with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods, Tristan made an effort to rebuild his bond with the mom of one.

In Touch confirmed the Revenge Body star and Cleveland Cavaliers forward were back together in July. “Tristan spent months begging Khloé to give things another shot and, in the end, she caved,” a separate source said. While the Kardashians were “wary” at first, she was confident in her decision to move forward with him.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

It seems like that’s all in the past, though, because Kim Kardashian showed love to Tristan on October 28 when she shared a photo of a note from “KoKo, TT and TuTu” following her 40th birthday celebrations. “Happy Birthday, Kimberly! Thank you for being such a wonderful big sister and for the most amazing vacation ever!!! Now that vacation’s over, eat and enjoy!!!” the letter read, referring to the beignet truck the trio sent the Skims creator.

Clearly, Tristan is back in the famous family’s good graces!