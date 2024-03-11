Kendra Wilkinson reveals that coparenting with her ex-husband, Hank Baskett, is going great six years after their split during an exclusive interview with In Touch.

“He’s just very supportive. I’m very supportive. And we just keep things really, really healthy,” Kendra, 38, tells In Touch about her dynamic with Hank, 41, at the Children Uniting Nations 24th Annual Academy Awards Celebration & Viewing Dinner on Sunday, March 10.

When asked for tips on how the former couple raises their kids Hank Randall Baskett IV, 14, and Alijah Mary Baskett, 9, Kendra says “it’s as simple as just working together.” She elaborates, “Just putting all of your issues aside and just coming together to work together to make the kids’ lives great. “

After gushing that her kids are “so great,” Kendra says that they make her life “easy” and “special.”

While both Hank and Alijah are still young, Kendra shares that they’ve shown interest in pursuing careers in entertainment. Hank currently plays basketball, and Alijah is participating in a stage production of The Lion King.

“Both involve some form of entertainment,” the Sliding Into Home author says of her kids’ hobbies. “But it’s my job to, you know, just make sure that they have a real good childhood and make sure that they have real memories and real childhood, you know, growth.”

Kendra and Hank – who tied the knot in 2009 – experienced many highs and lows in their relationship before she filed for divorce in 2018. While pregnant with their daughter in July 2014, Kendra learned that he had cheated on her with model Ava Sabrina London.

The pair briefly split amid the scandal, though reconciled in November of that year. “All I can say is I believe Hank. I love Hank. And he’s proven to me that he’s worth forgiving and fighting for,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “He was at the wrong place at the wrong time, and unfortunate things took place. He’s very gullible and naive.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

However, they weren’t able to work through their issues and called it quits again in 2018. “Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man,” the Girls Next Door alum shared via Instagram in April of that year. “I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways … U will prob see us together a lot but it’s because there’s no hate. Love wins in this case it’s just looks a little funny. Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed.”

Now that time has passed, the former couple has been able to put their differences aside in order to raise their kids. “A lot of people cheat. A lot of people have affairs and it’s not a good thing to do, but it’s something I forgive,” Kendra told People in January while reflecting on their relationship. “I forgive and he deserves it. He’s the most amazing father, an amazing coparent and he deserves all the good things. That’s how I actually feel. What he did in my marriage doesn’t define him to me today.”