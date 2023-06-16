Has Kendra Wilkinson Had Plastic Surgery? See Transformation From ‘Girls Next Door’ to Today

Kendra Wilkinson‘s incredible figure landed her three Playboy pictorials alongside her fellow Girls Next Door costars Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt, but has she ever undergone plastic surgery?

The Kendra on Top star addressed the breast enhancement she got at the age of 18 in a since-deleted October 2018 Instagram post where she showed a close-up photo of her chest.

“Here’s the true story. I don’t get dressed or have any intentions on using the boobs to get a man or attention. I throw on clothes, get ready for the day like everyone,” she told her followers.

Kendra explained she didn’t get a breast augmentation to appear in Playboy and did it to make herself feel better.

“I first got my boobs done at 18 because I was and am an athlete n Tom boy n [sic] I felt that I wanted to do something to make MYSELF feel more like a chick BEFORE Playboy was even an option,” the blonde beauty explained.

“Ended up being the best investment of my life but at the end of the day I’m still that Tom boy who can care less what a man thinks. I try not to look like I’m flaunting them because I really don’t. They are just on me n a part of me. To shame or make a woman feel bad for having boobs n wearing a tank top is not ok [sic],” Kendra told haters.

The San Diego, California, native has been equally honest when it comes to cosmetic procedures. She documented her first experience getting Botox injections in a 2016 Snapchat video.

“So, I got my first Botox treatment today … I felt so comfortable and am so happy with how everything went,” she said once the process was over, cheering, “I finally did it.”

Kendra pressed pause on the facial injections in the summer of 2017 when she was starring in the Las Vegas play, Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man.

“You want to know the honest truth right now? I’m actually laying off of Botox right now because it’s helping me with my facial expressions during my play. I’m so excited to be a part of the acting world, I’m actually willing to let my face age,” Kendra told Entertainment Tonight, adding. “I’m serious! I’m not joking.”

“I honestly don’t like to touch [parts of her body with plastic surgery]. I like natural,” the Kendra Sells Hollywood star continued. “I’m curious to see how I age and again, I’m not here to impress anybody. I’m not here for anybody. I don’t really care about trolls, so I actually am curious to see how I age. My boobs are one thing, but my face is another — I might just have fun experiencing my aging process.”

Scroll down to see Kendra’s transformation over the years in photos.