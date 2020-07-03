From bunny ears to mom jeans! Kendra Wilkinson has changed dramatically since her days as a Playboy playmate. The blonde bombshell clearly has no regrets about leaving the Playboy mansion and Hugh Hefner behind. These days, her two kids — Hank and Alijah — are her main priority.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the model loved “spending so much time” with her children in quarantine, she exclusively told In Touch in April. “It’s actually been really incredible.”

The Kendra on Top alum explained how the lockdown was a good thing for her family. “Being together all of these hours, you are kind of forced to get closer,” she said. Of course, she made it clear she and her kids were taking all the necessary precautions to remain healthy. “My family and I are staying safe by just truly staying inside! We are doing our best to stay as active as possible — we do family workouts every day which is so important and healthy for your body and your mind … and to work off all the treats we’ve been baking!”

While Kendra and her kids made the best of their quarantine by “just having fun,” they also prioritize “being active.” Although, they aren’t totally focused on the task at hand since they end up “chatting the entire time.”

Years after leaving behind her life as a playmate for motherhood, Kendra also moved on from her relationship with Hank Baskett. After the pair said “I do” in 2009, their marriage hit a rough patch in 2014 when the former professional athlete allegedly cheated on the mother of his children. Although they tried to work things out, Kendra filed for divorce in 2018, citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was finalized in February 2019. Despite coparenting for the sake of their kids, the exes don’t see much of each other these days.

Following her split, she was linked to Donald “DJ” Friese when they were spotted at her Endless Summer Bash party in 2019. Their relationship fizzled out shortly after but the reality star told In Touch she moved on to bigger and better things. In June she revealed she’s been sending some “hot pictures” to a “male friend,” so it sounds like a new romance could be on the horizon.

Scroll below to see Kendra’s epic transformation.