Not looking back. Kendra Wilkinson may have been roommates with Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt when they starred on The Girls Next Door, ​but the California native says she has no interest in reconnecting with her former costars. Keep scrolling to learn about Kendra’s relationships with Holly and Madison and find out where they stand today.

Did Kendra Wilkinson Get Along With Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt?

Kendra, Holly and Bridget are best known for being Hugh Hefner‘s girlfriends. While living together in the Playboy Mansion, the trio starred on The Girls Next Door for six seasons from 2005 to 2010.

Despite sharing a boyfriend, Kendra didn’t always get along with Holly and Bridget. They were rumored to have drama during the final season of the E! show, while Holly told People that her relationship with Kendra was “done” in 2016.

Why Doesn’t Kendra Wilkinson Get Along With Holly Madison?

Kendra and Holly’s falling out seemed to occur when the Kendra Sells Hollywood star accused Holly of “rewriting history” in her 2015 memoir, Down the Rabbit Hole. Additionally, Kendra took jabs at Holly on her show, Kendra on Top.

“A friendship with her was something I tried to work out off camera years ago,” Holly told People. “But I don’t want to let myself and my friendship with someone be jerked around based on what’s convenient for someone’s reality show. She can bad mouth me or put words in my mouth, but I’m not going to fall for that.”

After noting that she and Bridget have “always been friends off camera,” Holly told the outlet that she can’t say the same for Kendra.

“There’s a big difference between what’s real and what’s genuine versus someone who is like, ‘I want to be in a feud with you this week because it’s good for ratings,’” the Vegas Diaries author said. “I’m done playing those games.”

Is Kendra Wilkinson Friends With Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt Today?

It appears that Kendra is happy to leave Holly and Bridget in the past.

When asked if she would reunite with Kendra and Bridget on their podcast, “Girls Next Level,” to work out their past issues, Kendra quickly shut down the idea.

“I’ve already done the healing,” she told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on May 23. “I don’t need to go on a podcast and do more healing. I’ve already done it for myself.”

Kendra added that appearing on the podcast wouldn’t fix their issues.

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

“Publicly doesn’t do the healing,” she explained. “I’ve already done it off camera. I’ve already done it for years before. I’ve already done it. I’m sorry, but, I have a whole new life that I’ve created and it’s not that. I just don’t connect anymore. It’s like a high school buddy that you lost touch with.”

The mother of two concluded the topic by stating that she wishes Holly and Bridget “all the best.”