Going strong? Kendra Wilkinson may be best known for her romance with Hugh Hefner, though she found love with Hank Baskett after leaving the Playboy Mansion. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about their relationship and where they stand.

Are Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett Still Together?

Kendra and Hank are not currently in a relationship. However, they are still part of each other’s lives as they coparent their children Hank IV and Alijah.

How Long Were Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett Together?

The former Playboy Bunny and NFL player became engaged in 2009 after six months of dating.

Two weeks after revealing they were expecting their first child together, Kendra and Hank tied the knot at the Playboy Mansion in June 2009.

In 2010, their marriage hit a roadblock when Kendra’s sex tape – which was reportedly filmed when she was 18 – was leaked. “It’s hard on him because it involves another guy, of course, and it’s hard on him because of our son and everything,” she admitted at the time on an episode of her show, Kendra. “He’s understanding. [He says], ‘We just have to hold our heads up high because we’re gonna get attacked, but we can’t run. We have to face it.’ It’s gonna be really hard. Probably the hardest time of our lives.”

They worked through their issues and later welcomed Alijah in May 2014.

However, Kendra and Hank faced tension once again in July 2014 when she learned that he had cheated on her with model Ava Sabrina London while she was eight months pregnant with their daughter.

Following a brief split, the pair reconciled by November of that year. “All I can say is I believe Hank. I love Hank. And he’s proven to me that he’s worth forgiving and fighting for,” the Girls Next Door alum told Us Weekly at the time. “He was at the wrong place at the wrong time, and unfortunate things took place. He’s very gullible and naive.”

Despite giving Hank another chance, the pair faced plenty of split rumors until they ultimately called it quits in 2018. “Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man,” Kendra revealed via Instagram in April of that year. “I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways. … U will prob see us together a lot but it’s because there’s no hate. Love wins in this case it’s just looks a little funny. Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed.”

Their divorce was finalized in February 2019.

What Is Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett’s Relationship Today?

The former couple were believed to be “in a really good spot” with their coparenting during the COVID-19 lockdown of 2020. “Kendra isn’t a dramatic person and puts her kids first and doesn’t think outside noise is worth fighting over,” an insider told Us Weekly, referencing rumors that there was a new mystery man in her life. “She has her weeks on and off with the kids and she’s just happy her kids are healthy and in a great place.”

Then in April 2021, Kendra told Us Weekly that her relationship with Hank was “stable.” She added, “We are [in a better place]. Time heals all.”

Months later, the former TV personality revealed that she’s ready to settle down again while appearing on the “Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn.”

“F—k the dating, like, screw all that. I don’t want to get to know 10,000 people,” she said in November. “It’s just I’m going to live, and if one person suits me, then that person’s going to be it.”