Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett Had a Whirlwind Romance: Take a Look Back at Their Relationship Timeline

Not meant to be! Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett had a whirlwind romance leading up to their nuptials.

After just six months of dating, Kendra and Hank became engaged in 2009.

They revealed they were expecting baby No. 1 in June 2009 and tied the knot two weeks later at the Playboy Mansion. Kendra’s former roommates and The Girls Next Door costars Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt stood by her side as bridesmaids as she became a wife, while Hugh Hefner was also in attendance.

“I got chills, and my eyes teared up,” Bridget told Us Weekly about the ceremony. “I looked over, and Hef was teary-eyed, and all of a sudden, Holly turned into a faucet.”

They went on to welcome their first child, Hank, in December 2009.

While the couple had their dream wedding, their marriage wasn’t always easy. Drama ensued when Kendra’s sex tape was leaked in 2010, while she learned Hank had cheated on her when she was pregnant with their daughter, Alijah, in 2014.

After a brief separation in July 2014, the couple rekindled their romance in November of that year. However, Kendra and Hank eventually realized they weren’t a match and eventually split for good in April 2018.

Following their split, Kendra told Us Weekly in April 2021 that their relationship was “stable” as they coparented their children. The reality star added, “We are [in a better place]. Time heals all.”

The California native once again insisted that she and Hank will always have love for each other while speaking to Us Weekly in May 2023. However, Kendra revealed that she’s not quite ready to find love again.

“Dating is still very nonexistent. It’s really [not in] my head right now because I’m really so in love with building my new career in business and focused on my two kids,” she told the outlet. “I don’t have [a] nanny or housekeeping [service], so I don’t really have a lot of time to give to some dude.”

Kendra added that it’s “just not really exciting for me to think that way.” She continued, “It’s more exciting to sell houses and feel that good feeling. … I love what I’m doing and if I’m loving what I’m doing, I don’t see the purpose in changing that and giving my time to another person hoping that it works.”

Meanwhile, Hank is also seemingly single today.

Keep scrolling to take a look back at Kendra and Hank’s relationship timeline.