More than four years after Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett III’s divorce was finalized, the exes are in a very good place.

“A lot of people cheat. A lot of people have affairs and it’s not a good thing to do, but it’s something I forgive,” the former reality star, 38, told People in an interview published on Friday, January 19. “I forgive and he deserves it. He’s the most amazing father, an amazing coparent and he deserves all the good things. That’s how I actually feel. What he did in my marriage doesn’t define him to me today.”

In 2014, reports surfaced that Hank, 41, had cheated on his then-wife, who was pregnant with their daughter, Alijah, at the time, with a transgender woman. After Kendra flushed her wedding ring down the toilet, the two eventually reconciled and tried to make their marriage work.

Getty

“I messed up,” the former NFL star admitted in a 2015 interview. “I put myself in a bad situation and everything through me brought pain upon this family.”

In 2018, Kendra filed for divorce, as she was reportedly “forever impacted” by Hank’s infidelity. The divorce was finalized in February 2019. Now, Kendra and Hank are amicable as they raise their children, Hank IV, 14, and Alijah, 9.

“The kids are so lucky to have him,” Kendra gushed. “I’m lucky to have him. So the thing about it is, you just have to look at what you do have. What are the things you do have? And be grateful for those things. And even if it’s a couple of things, just nurture it, be good to it. We’re coparenting really well. It’s what divorce is about. It’s a very giving thing.”

The Girls Next Door alum also revealed that Hank was by her side when she was hospitalized after having a panic attack in September 2023. “He doesn’t owe me anything,” she pointed out. “To accept help that day and for him to accept to drive me to the hospital was a huge day in both of our lives, I think. He did say he was proud of me. He did. That’s all I care about.”

Kendra has since completed treatment for her depression and anxiety and is ready for a fresh start in 2024. However, dating someone new isn’t on her radar right now.

“I loved Hank so much and I still do. I will always love Hank,” she admitted. “Sometimes I wake up and I’m like, ‘Holy s–t, I’m not married to Hank anymore?’ It’s so weird. We were supposed to be together forever. I still wake up doing that. That’s why I haven’t been dating … because I still am trying to shake off my divorce.”