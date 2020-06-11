Just a Matter of Time? All the Signs Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock Were Heading for Divorce

Was the writing on the wall? Kelly Clarkson shocked fans when she officially filed for divorce from her husband, Brandon Blackstock, on June 4, but in hindsight, there were multiple signs of trouble leading up to their split.

The “Behind These Hazel Eyes” singer cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their breakup after almost 7 years of marriage, according to the court docs obtained by In Touch. This led fans to wonder what exactly went wrong between the exes.

Kelly and Brandon tied the knot back in October 2013 and they share two children, River and Remington, as well as his two kids, Savannah and Seth, from a past relationship.

The former flames first crossed paths back in 2006 at the American Country Music Awards, hitting it off instantly. Within 10 months, the Texas native popped the question and the pair announced their engagement news in December 2012.

“Happiest night of my life last night! I am so lucky and am with the greatest man ever,” she gushed at the time.

While it may have appeared their life together was picture-perfect, the American Idol alum did keep it real when talking about their hardships.

“If I sat here and told you that everything was perfect, that’d be a damn lie,” the performer previously said about her relationship on Facebook Live. She noted it’s a constant learning process to figure out what makes both of them happy, and it’s possible their difficulty getting on the same page led to their split.

From their different views on having more kids to their busy schedules and changed priorities, there are plenty of factors that could have played a part in their fizzled romance.

Amid their looming divorce, Kelly and Brandon have already put their Los Angeles family home on the market and started the process of moving forward.

The Grammy Award-winning artist asked for joint legal and physical custody of their kids. As far as their money situation goes post-split, the exes already had a prenup in place when they tied the knot, so hopefully that shouldn’t be an issue.

