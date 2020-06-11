It’s over. Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from her husband, Brandon Blackstock, after nearly seven years of marriage, In Touch can confirm. The “Miss Independent” singer submitted the paperwork on June 4 in Los Angeles, California, citing “irreconcilable differences” for their split. The couple, who tied the knot in October 2013, share two kids, daughter River and son Remington. The musician is also a stepmom to Brandon’s two kids from his first marriage, daughter Savannah and son Seth.

Kelly, 38, and Brandon, 43, first met at the ACM Awards in 2006 — and there was some immediate chemistry. “We were just in a room together, and then he came up and said he was from the same hometown as me and I was like, Oh, we’re so getting married. I was so that girl,” she said on KISS-FM in 2012. At the time, he wasn’t single, but Kelly couldn’t stop thinking about him.

“I’d go on dates and be like, ‘Man, I didn’t get that feeling I got that one time [with Brandon],” she told People in 2013. And, eventually, the two reconnected through his dad, Narvel Blackstock, who was working with Kelly. “He’d been divorced for a year, and it was kind of like, ‘Is this too soon?’ But it just worked,” she said after they ran into each other at the Super Bowl in 2012.

A few years later, they welcomed River in 2014, and son Remington was born in 2016. During a 2018 interview with In Touch, the “Since U Been Gone” singer couldn’t help but gush over what an incredible father Brandon is. “It’s sexy as hell to see a dad engaged with his kids!” she said. “It’s very easy with how busy we are not to be engaged, but we both really challenge each other and make sure each of us is present [for the kids].”

It’s not clear exactly where things went wrong, but Kelly hinted at their split during a June 10 video as she interviewed Josh Gad. When the Frozen star’s former Goonies castmate Sean Astin crashed the clip, the singer was delighted to get them both together. “You don’t understand, that Goonies reunion, I needed it like a fat kid needs cake,” she admitted. “I literally … I’ve been so sad like this last week.”

We’re sure Kelly is heartbroken right now, but hopefully a divorce is just the first step toward healing.