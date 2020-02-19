Justin Bieber Gets ‘Frustrated’ After James Corden Says He Wouldn’t Beat Tom Cruise in a Fight

Singer Justin Bieber was “frustrated” after James Corden said he wouldn’t beat Tom Cruise in a fight — seven months after the pop star challenged the actor on Twitter. “I’d back Tom every day of the week,” the talk show host said during “Carpool Karaoke” on Tuesday, February 18.

However, the 25-year-old was adamant he has what it takes to defeat the 57-year-old. “See, I would try to not let my ego get in the way, but there is absolutely no way,” Justin stated. “He’s not the guy you see in movies. That is a character.”

“He is in phenomenal shape,” James, 41, reasoned. But the “Yummy” crooner wasn’t having it. “Being in phenomenal shape doesn’t mean you’re a good fighter,” he replied. “You’re really boiling me up, man! I would fight you, bro!”

“That would be a good [idea]!” James responded. “Work your way up to Tom Cruise. Fight me, and then, like, Zach Braff, and then you do Tom Cruise.”

The Canada native continued to explain why he would be declared the winner. “I am dangerous!” he exclaimed. “My agility is insane. I don’t think you understand the mind control that I have. My mind control is another specimen. I’m different. I’m the Conor McGregor of entertainment.”

“He literally does movies called Mission Impossible. He jumps out of planes,” James quipped. Shortly after, Justin challenged James to an arm-wrestling match in the car, but the Grammy winner defeated the U.K. native fair and square. “You still couldn’t beat Tom Cruise,” James said.

In June, Justin took to social media to challenge the Top Gun alum to a duel. “I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon,” he wrote at the time. “Tom, if you don’t take this fight [you’re] scared, and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite?”

Of course, James had to understand what prompted Justin to write that on the internet in the first place. “I don’t know. I was just being stupid, to be honest,” he said. “[But] then people were like, ‘I wanna see this happen.’ And I was like, ‘You know what? That could actually be funny.’”

“I don’t think it would be fun for you,” the Cats star warned.

Maybe next time James will be on your side, Biebs!